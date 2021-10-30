



There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert!





The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round.





The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus.





FEATURES:





The Expert DOES NOT USE MARTNGALE!, but adds a fixed lot to the positions.





The Expert can trade both ways at once, or only one way.





It is used without loss, trailing stop and Take Profit, taking into account commission and swap.





The Expert uses Stop loss in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the deposit.





Independent trading is possible if the variable DIRECTION_OF_TRADE = BUTTON





TESTING:





The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD. Any schedule period.





A lot of indicators are used, so testing is quite slow,





you can initially test by control points, and then by all ticks.





All tests were carried out on the quotes of Alpari and ICMarkets dealing centers





DEPOSIT:





The estimated minimum deposit was assumed to be at least 1000 units of deposit





The RISK variable starts working only with a deposit of 2000 units or more





It's the same for cent accounts.





ACCOUNTS:





I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes.





He trades fairly well on cent accounts.





The leverage I use is 1 to 500.





Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.





PERIOD AND CHART PAIR:





Bet on EURUSD, Any chart period.





PARAMETERS:





USING - What we use, risk or lot





RISK/LOT - The size of the risk or lot





PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot





TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time





DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - Direction of trade





ALL - Both ways





BUY - To buy





SELL - For sale





BUTTON - Trading only with buttons





OPEN_POSITION - Opening positions





CART_ALL - Both ways





CART_BUY - For purchase





CART_SELL - For sale





CART_DISABLED - Nowhere





THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to buy





THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions for sale





STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown





IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - The choice of how to measure drawdown





AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage





IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency





PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Allowable losses in the currency or percentage of the deposit





TRADE_ON_NEW_YEAR - Trade in the new year *





MAGIC_NUMBER_BUY - The magic number of positions to buy





MAGIC_NUMBER_SELL - The magic number of positions for sale





POINT_CURRENCY - Basket profit





POINT - In points





CURRENCY - In the deposit currency





BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size





CLOSING_ATR - Close the first position on the ATR channel





TIME_PERIOD_ATR - Time period of the ATR channel





USE_BREAKEVEN - Use without loss





USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts





LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages





USE_LINE_BREAK_EVEN - Show the line without loss





MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions





TEMPLATE - Templates





FIRST - Grey





SECOND - Light





NONE - Standard





* We do not trade in the new year, from December 15 to January 15, (I advise you not to trade in the new year).