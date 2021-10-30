There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert!
The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round.
The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus.
FEATURES:
The Expert DOES NOT USE MARTNGALE!, but adds a fixed lot to the positions.
The Expert can trade both ways at once, or only one way.
It is used without loss, trailing stop and Take Profit, taking into account commission and swap.
The Expert uses Stop loss in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the deposit.
Independent trading is possible if the variable DIRECTION_OF_TRADE = BUTTON
TESTING:
The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD. Any schedule period.
A lot of indicators are used, so testing is quite slow,
you can initially test by control points, and then by all ticks.
All tests were carried out on the quotes of Alpari and ICMarkets dealing centers
DEPOSIT:
The estimated minimum deposit was assumed to be at least 1000 units of deposit
The RISK variable starts working only with a deposit of 2000 units or more
It's the same for cent accounts.
ACCOUNTS:
I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes.
He trades fairly well on cent accounts.
The leverage I use is 1 to 500.
Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.
PERIOD AND CHART PAIR:
Bet on EURUSD, Any chart period.
PARAMETERS:
USING - What we use, risk or lot
RISK/LOT - The size of the risk or lot
PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot
TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time
DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - Direction of trade
ALL - Both ways
BUY - To buy
SELL - For sale
BUTTON - Trading only with buttons
OPEN_POSITION - Opening positions
CART_ALL - Both ways
CART_BUY - For purchase
CART_SELL - For sale
CART_DISABLED - Nowhere
THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to buy
THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions for sale
STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown
IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - The choice of how to measure drawdown
AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage
IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Allowable losses in the currency or percentage of the deposit
TRADE_ON_NEW_YEAR - Trade in the new year *
MAGIC_NUMBER_BUY - The magic number of positions to buy
MAGIC_NUMBER_SELL - The magic number of positions for sale
POINT_CURRENCY - Basket profit
POINT - In points
CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size
CLOSING_ATR - Close the first position on the ATR channel
TIME_PERIOD_ATR - Time period of the ATR channel
USE_BREAKEVEN - Use without loss
USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts
LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages
USE_LINE_BREAK_EVEN - Show the line without loss
MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions
TEMPLATE - Templates
FIRST - Grey
SECOND - Light
NONE - Standard
* We do not trade in the new year, from December 15 to January 15, (I advise you not to trade in the new year).
I've been using "Profit Zone" for over a year now with reasonable success. I thought at first that "Zone Two" was simply an improved version of "Profit Zone" in that it has a lower drawdown for a given trading risk, but no! It has a similar set of input parameters, but that's where it stops - Zone Two is much less "trady" whereas Profit Zone was on the market most of the time, Zone Two is off the market most of the time. I guess he's using a common framework for developing his EAs which is a good thing (and exactly what I do :-)). Based mostly on back-testing, but some live experience, the EA looks good - lower drawdown than Profit Zone and consequently higher profit for a given DD, hopefully $199 well spent - time will tell. Four stars because the drawdown can be quite high!