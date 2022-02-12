NewsSpeed
- Anatoliy Lukanin
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 12 February 2022
Written for currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD
There is a built-in function to return the stop to its place after slipping, an example of slipping in the last screenshot., in a similar situation, the function tries to return the stop to the place indicated when placing the order.
The number of transactions in the strategy tester, demo account, real account is almost the same, the result depends on: the size of the spread, slippage, Stop Level and the speed of execution of the broker.
Available settings:
- MoneyManagement - Using a dynamic lot
- Risk_Lot - Fixed lot
- StopLoss - Installable stop
- TakeProfit - Set profit
- OrderPrice - The distance of placing an order from the price
- Maximumorderscount - The maximum possible total number of simultaneously placed orders, (-1) -any
- MaximumSpreadOpen - The maximum possible spread for placing an order
- MaximumSpeadDelete - If the spread exceeds this value, failed orders are deleted
- MagicNumber - Order ID
- Sound - Use sound signals
- Breakeven - Using the function without loss
- LevelProfit - Profit level in points
- LevelWLoss - Installation level without loss in points
- TrailingStop - Using the trailing stop function
- TSProfit - The area of the trawl, YES-we trawl only profit, NO-we trawl at a loss
- TStop - Profit level in points
- TStep - Step level in points
- DistanceMarket - Distance from the market to activate the signal, the value of more-deals-less, profitability is greater
- Level - MovingAverage Period
- MATrendMethod - MovingAverage method
- MaPrice - MovingAverage Price
- ExpertTime - Using the Time trading function
- TimeOpen - The start time of trading by the Expert Advisor
- TimeClose - The end time of trading with the Expert Advisor