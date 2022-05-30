Looking
- Experts
- Anatoliy Lukanin
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 30 May 2022
- Activations: 10
Deposit from $100.
Looking is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out losses, etc.
All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.
It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.
Automatic Swap filter.
Restoring the balance after a drawdown.
Major currency pairs:
GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY."
Recommendations
I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts or ECN.Pro .
The time period of the charts is any.
I do not recommend using Risk initially, it is better to start with a fixed lot.
Parameters
USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration *
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Global variable reset window
MAGIC_NUMBER - Magic number
MAXIMUM_OPENING_SPREAD - Spread for opening positions
STOP_LOSS - Stop
TAKE_PROFIT - Profit
GMT_SHIFT - Greenwich Mean Time Shift
TRADING_ON_A_ROLLOVER - Trading on a Rollover
START_RELLOVER - Start of the Rollover
STOP_RELLOVER - The end of the Rollover
USE_AUTO_SWAP_FILTR - Use auto swap
FILTER_SWAP_BUY - Swap for purchases
FILTER_SWAP_SELL - Swap for sales
ALLOW_PRINTING_TO_THE_JOURNAL - Printing to a journal
LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages
TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday
TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trading on Monday
* You can reset it once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.
Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.