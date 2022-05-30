Deposit from $100.





Looking is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out losses, etc.





All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.





It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.

Automatic Swap filter.

Restoring the balance after a drawdown.





Major currency pairs:





GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY."





Recommendations





I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts or ECN.Pro .

The time period of the charts is any.

I do not recommend using Risk initially, it is better to start with a fixed lot.

Parameters

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot

RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot

RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration *

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Global variable reset window

MAGIC_NUMBER - Magic number

MAXIMUM_OPENING_SPREAD - Spread for opening positions

STOP_LOSS - Stop

TAKE_PROFIT - Profit

GMT_SHIFT - Greenwich Mean Time Shift

TRADING_ON_A_ROLLOVER - Trading on a Rollover

START_RELLOVER - Start of the Rollover

STOP_RELLOVER - The end of the Rollover

USE_AUTO_SWAP_FILTR - Use auto swap

FILTER_SWAP_BUY - Swap for purchases

FILTER_SWAP_SELL - Swap for sales

ALLOW_PRINTING_TO_THE_JOURNAL - Printing to a journal

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages

TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday

TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trading on Monday





* You can reset it once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.



