Haine is a reversal indicator that is part of a special category of instruments. The indicator not only analyzes the price movement, but also indicates the points of possible reversals. This facilitates fast and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation). In this case, the historical data of the analyzed asset must be taken into account. It is the correct execution of such actions that largely helps traders to make the right decision in time and get a profit.





This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on them, display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen. Buy this indicator to find out how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trades. Ready-made trading system.