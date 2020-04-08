Elephant mt4

With the help of the Elephant Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The indicator indicates on the chart the main trend at the current moment in the market. A change in direction, in terms of market fundamentals, means a shift in trading interest towards sellers or buyers.





If you do not take into account speculative throws, which as a result do not affect the overall trend, then the moment of a real “reversal” is always preceded by some period of struggle between the “bulls” and “bears”, at this time the trend reversal indicator should attract the attention of the trader. Daily and session ranges can be useful for confirming entries or setting targets, and are a great way to improve the odds of any trading system.





Works on any timeframe and with any broker.