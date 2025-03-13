Spiders Zone Recovery

Product Name: Spider's Zone Recovery

Description:

Spider's Zone Recovery is an automated trading robot (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on the proven Zone Recovery strategy. Designed for traders seeking consistent profits, this EA is perfect for both beginners and experienced users. With its simplicity and efficiency, Spider's Zone Recovery offers a reliable solution for automated trading in the forex market.

How It Works:

Spider's Zone Recovery operates using the Zone Recovery strategy, which dynamically manages two zones: a Buy zone and a Sell zone. These zones expand based on market price movements. When the market moves against an initial position (e.g., a Buy position when the price drops), the EA automatically opens a counter Sell position with an increased lot size. This process continues until the market reverses, allowing the EA to close all positions at a profit. The strategy aims to recover losses and generate steady gains, though caution is advised during strong trending markets.

Minimum Deposit:

Cent Accounts : Minimum deposit of $100 (10,000 cents). Ideal for traders starting with small capital.

: Minimum deposit of $100 (10,000 cents). Ideal for traders starting with small capital. Standard Accounts: Minimum deposit of $10,000. Recommended for stable and higher returns.

The EA supports small lot sizes, making it suitable for testing on smaller accounts.

Profit Potential and IB Commission:

Spider's Zone Recovery can achieve an average monthly profit of 20% (depending on market conditions). To maximize earnings, we recommend enabling the Introducing Broker (IB) commission feature. With IB commissions activated, you can earn an additional 5-10% monthly, increasing your total returns to 25-30%. Contact your broker for more details on enabling IB commissions.

Key Features:

Consistent profits using the Zone Recovery strategy.

Flexible for both small and large accounts.

User-friendly interface with a built-in dashboard (Balance, Equity, Profit, and Position count).

Customizable settings (lot size, step, profit target, and more).

Recommended Settings:

Currency Pairs : XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD.

: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. Timeframe : Timeframe doesn't matter

: Timeframe doesn't matter Step (Distance Between Zones) : 200 points (adjustable).

: 200 points (adjustable). Profit Target: $10 per 0.01 lot.

Precautions:

Avoid using the EA during strong trending markets (e.g., major economic news events) or consider pausing trading.

Set the Stop Loss Percentage ( StopLossPerc ) to manage risks effectively.

) to manage risks effectively. Test the EA on a demo account first to optimize it for your broker’s conditions.

Support:

For any questions or assistance with setup, feel free to contact us via Telegram at @AzizbekSobit3W. We’re here to help you maximize your profits with Spider's Zone Recovery!

