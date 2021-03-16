The Checkpoints indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. The main application of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals.





Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. Probably, almost every trader has dreamed of non-lagging MAs at least once. I have embodied this dream in my indicator. With this indicator, you can predict future values.





The indicator is designed to determine either a trend or short-term buy or sell signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to assess the market. The indicator will protect your open position on any timeframe and currency pair.