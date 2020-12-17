Candle Good Setup

You ask yourself the question every time you open your charts: how to win in trading? Will using a lot of indicators work? well know that I also asked myself the same questions when I first started trading. After testing many indicators, I realized that winning trading is simple and accurate trading. after several months of thinking and optimizing I was able to find my solution: Candle Good Setup

Candle Good setup is a trend and entry timing indicator analyzing the market in multi-frame to give the right timing to enter and exit the market.

Advantages You Get

  • Easy, visual and effective trend detection.

  • Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.

  • shows your stop loss and take profit according to your settings

  • Dashboard for Check trend in keys timeframes ( M1-M5-M15-M30-H1-H4-D1-W1-MN )

  • Never repaints, never back paints, never recalculates.

  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".

  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.

  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

How To Trade


We can imagine several trading strategies with this wonderful indicator. I will introduce you in the following lines how I use it personally

No complicated rules, Just follow 4 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Note the trend indicated by the indicator

Step 2: Enter Setup

  • Enter sell if in a downtrend and the indicator turns from neutral to the sell signal

  • Enter Buy if in an uptrend and the indicator changes from neutral to the buy signal

Step 3: Set Stop Loss and take profit

  • set the stop loss and take profit at the level indicated according to your parameters

  • you can define partial take profit to properly manage your position 

Step 4:  Early exit

  • Immediately exit the trade if the trend changes

Candle Good setup options and settings

Main settings

  • Candle Mode :  choose the type of candlestick use analysis (Japanese candlestick or Heiken Ashi candlestick).

  • Time Frame Analysis : choose the number of timeframes for the analysis (2 - 3 or 4 timeframes).

Display settings

  • Show Arrow -> Set "true"  to materialize the trend with a drawing in the main window. 

  • Show Dashboard -> Set "true"  to display the dashboard (trend scanner) in the main window. 

  • Show SL and TP-> Set "true"  to display the stop loss and take profit level in the main window. 

  • Candle period for SL -> number of bars to position the stop loss

  • RiskReward -> Risk Reward ratio for take profit

Colors settings

  • Down color  -> Color of drops 

  • Up color  -> Color of the supers

  • SL line color  -> Stop loss line color

  • TP line color  -> Take profit line color

Alert and notification settings

  • Popup Alerts -> Set "true" to receive pop-up alerts

  • Email Alerts -> Set "true" to receive a notification e-mail

  • Push Notification Alerts -> Set "true" to receive mobile notifications

  • Sound Alerts -> Set "true" to receive an audible notification

  • SoundFileName -> Choose your favorite alert sound

Graphs limit settings

  • Limit Bars  -> maximum of bars for the first calculation



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