Movable VWAP Pro MT5

Features
  • Start point of VWAP movable.
  • 7 types of VWAP calculation methods: close, open, high, low, average price, typical price and weighted close.
  • 2 types of volume calculation: ticks or real volume. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
  • Color, line style, and line width of the customizable VWAP.
  • Label that show the current VWAP price.
  • VWAP breakout alert that can be enabled or disabled.
  • 2 types of methods to trigger the breakout alert: close or high/low

Input Parameters Tab
  • ID (Change for each VWAP inserted) - VWAP ID. Each inserted VWAP must have this value changed. It can be character, numbers, symbols, etc.
  • Price Calculation Method - VWAP calculation method: close, open, high, low, average price, typical price and weighted close.
  • Volume Type - Volume of Ticks or Real Volume. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
  • VWAP Color - VWAP Line color
  • VWAP Line Style - VWAP Line Style
  • VWAP Line Width - VWAP Line Width
  • Label Border Width - Label border width
  • Label Border Style - Label border style
  • Wingding Border Width - Wingding border width
  • Wingding Border Style - Wingding border Style
  • Activate Alert (Two clicks to change) - Enable or disable VWAP breakout alert
  • Alert Breakout Method - VWAP breakout method. If CLOSE the alert will be show when the bar close breaks VWAP. If HIGH_LOW the alert will be show when maximum or minimum breaks the VWAP.
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Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
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Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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References: "A Modern Adaptation of the Wyckoff Method" "The Secret Science of Price and Volume" "Trades About to Happen" To know more, search on the internet: "The Wyckoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread Analysis"; Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown wave comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current wave. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next wave. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the wave
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Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange. Allows you to set the font size
Weis Wave Box MT5
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Features 3 types of boxes: bullish, bass and unknown. The unknown box arises when prices move in the opposite direction of the current box. Allows you to set the required points for the box change. Lets you set both the box border types and colors or background color. Label that shows the box reversal points. Lets you set the size, color, corner position, and vertical label margin. Input Parameters Tab Reversal Points. Limit in points in the opposite direction to change boxes. Bulls Box Color -
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Features Value area lines (POC, VAH and VAL) of the present and the past separately customizable, making it easier for the trader to read on the most important levels. Value areas and volume profile work in any time period and in any market such as: stocks, futures, forex. commodities, etc. Customizable volume profiles color in single color or gradient. The gradient offers the view of how the volume behaved over time. Customizable performance setup. Allowed to set the number of sessions in whic
Vwap MT5
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reference: "High Frequency Trading, A Pratical Guide to Algorithmic Strategies and Trading Systems (Aldridge, Irene)" Characteristics The calculation of VWAP is in accordance with the literature. 4 types of VWAPs, daily, monthly, yearly, moving. Note: Daily is the most popular form, the calculation is performed from the beginning to the end of each trading session (Market benchmark). In the moving, the calculation is carried out from n periods past to the current period, as with the famous m
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The wait is over, the AI for Traders has arrived! The Elite Market AI is an Expert Advisor powered by one of the most advanced generative AI models available today. It processes the price and indicator data displayed on the screen, providing traders with valuable insights into the current market situation. This analysis can be crucial for making informed buy or sell decisions, assisting in trading strategy, and enhancing the accuracy of operations. Configurations Country Code Description: Def
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