Movable VWAP Pro MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 26 February 2020
- Activations: 20
Features
- Start point of VWAP movable.
- 7 types of VWAP calculation methods: close, open, high, low, average price, typical price and weighted close.
- 2 types of volume calculation: ticks or real volume. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
- Color, line style, and line width of the customizable VWAP.
- Label that show the current VWAP price.
- VWAP breakout alert that can be enabled or disabled.
- 2 types of methods to trigger the breakout alert: close or high/low
Input Parameters Tab
- ID (Change for each VWAP inserted) - VWAP ID. Each inserted VWAP must have this value changed. It can be character, numbers, symbols, etc.
- Price Calculation Method - VWAP calculation method: close, open, high, low, average price, typical price and weighted close.
- Volume Type - Volume of Ticks or Real Volume. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
- VWAP Color - VWAP Line color
- VWAP Line Style - VWAP Line Style
- VWAP Line Width - VWAP Line Width
- Label Border Width - Label border width
- Label Border Style - Label border style
- Wingding Border Width - Wingding border width
- Wingding Border Style - Wingding border Style
- Activate Alert (Two clicks to change) - Enable or disable VWAP breakout alert
- Alert Breakout Method - VWAP breakout method. If CLOSE the alert will be show when the bar close breaks VWAP. If HIGH_LOW the alert will be show when maximum or minimum breaks the VWAP.
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