Trend indicators 11 in 1

All 11 indicators quickly turn off and turn on quickly!





Set of indicators:





2 indicators "TREND" :



- fast = line 4 colors

- slow = dots 4 colors





The coloring of the indicators depends on the direction of the trend and the RSI indicator:

1) uptrend and RSI<50%

2) uptrend and RSI>50%



3) downtrend RSI<50%



4) downtrend RSI > 50%

Set indicator periods for each timeframe: M5 M10 M15 M30 H1 H2 H4 H6 H12 D1 W1 MN





Do not enter trades if at least 1 of the indicators is horizontal.

For a trade, the price is always to the left of the fast one, and the fast price is always to the left of the slow one.





7 Moving Average indicators - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)

1 Bollinger Bands indicator - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)

- standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)



