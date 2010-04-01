Trend indicators 11 in 1

All 11 indicators quickly turn off and turn on quickly!


Set of indicators:


2 indicators "TREND" :

- fast = line 4 colors

- slow = dots 4 colors


The coloring of the indicators depends on the direction of the trend and the RSI indicator:

1) uptrend and RSI<50%

2) uptrend and RSI>50%

3) downtrend RSI<50%

4) downtrend RSI > 50%

Set indicator periods for each timeframe: M5 M10 M15 M30 H1 H2 H4 H6 H12 D1 W1 MN


Do not enter trades if at least 1 of the indicators is horizontal.

For a trade, the price is always to the left of the fast one, and the fast price is always to the left of the slow one.


7 Moving Average indicators - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)

1 Bollinger Bands indicator - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)

1 Parabolic SAR indicator - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Elliott Waves Marker is a panel for marking up a chart based on Elliott waves. The utility allows you to quickly mark the graph (mark up, edit and delete). Input parameters: Font : Ewapro, Arial, ElliottWaveMine.       download fonts :     https://disk .yandex.ru/d/Pxwg7cI_cYh6_Q  the second "X" in triple combination ("X" or "XX") colors for wave levels (Grand Supercycle, Supercycle, Cycle, Primary, Intermediate, Minor, Minute, Minuette, Subminuette) For convenience, implemented: quick sele
Panel Netting
Tatiana Shvedova
Utilities
Info - panel for   NETTING   account The main (top) line shows the current profit (loss) for the current transaction - determined by   calculation   . The bottom line displays information about the entire transaction. This information is collected from history. The buttons "All orders" and "with financial results" show the data of the current position and all orders from the history (for the current deal). Settings options: English, Russian background   color   , text   color   , Profit   color
Moving Avarage 7 in 1
Tatiana Shvedova
Indicators
Moving Average indicators - 7 in 1. Installing 7 indicators at once, setting their parameters and properties. The indicators used (with basic properties) are shown in the upper left corner of the chart. When you click on the properties, the indicator turns on (activates) or turns off. The properties of the active indicator are displayed by its color. The properties of a disabled (not active) indicator is grayed out. In the ind_ma indicator parameters: 1. Display the indicator on the chart (yes/
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