Trend indicators 11 in 1
- Indicators
-
- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 10
All 11 indicators quickly turn off and turn on quickly!
Set of indicators:
2 indicators "TREND" :
- fast = line 4 colors
- slow = dots 4 colors
The coloring of the indicators depends on the direction of the trend and the RSI indicator:
1) uptrend and RSI<50%
2) uptrend and RSI>50%
3) downtrend RSI<50%
4) downtrend RSI > 50%
Set indicator periods for each timeframe: M5 M10 M15 M30 H1 H2 H4 H6 H12 D1 W1 MN
Do not enter trades if at least 1 of the indicators is horizontal.
For a trade, the price is always to the left of the fast one, and the fast price is always to the left of the slow one.
7 Moving Average indicators - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)
1 Bollinger Bands indicator - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)1 Parabolic SAR indicator - standard settings (can be changed in the indicator settings)