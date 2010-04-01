Gold Cloud Pro

GOLD CLOUD PRO — CATCH THE ICHIMOKU CLOUD BREAK ON GOLD 

Gold Cloud Pro spots the moment Gold BREAKS clear of the Ichimoku cloud (Kumo) with same-direction momentum confirmation — price escapes the cloud and the trend is confirmed. Trade the trend continuation the instant the break is confirmed, instead of guessing tops and bottoms.


Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICKThe channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK

Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems. 

▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — NOT LIMITED TO IT
Optimized for XAUUSD in Day & Swing styles:
• Daytrading: M15–H1   • Swing: H4–D1
Ichimoku is strongest on H4–D1. Also runs well on Forex majors and Indices
(DE40, JP225, US tech...).

▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT
Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.

▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN
• Automatic structure-based Stop Loss.
• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).
• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).
• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.

▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR
The MTF scan board shows signals + win-rates across many symbols & timeframes at once — pick the best setup fast, no chart-flipping.

Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

  • %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
  • Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
  • Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
  • → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.


⚠ HONEST NOTE
This is a cloud-break TREND system — it works best in clearly trending markets; signal frequency is low-to-moderate and it can whipsaw in extended ranges. Always manage your own risk & lot size.
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
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5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
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3.78 (9)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for detecting false breakout patterns on XAUUSD. It identifies the 4-bar trap structure where price breaks a range boundary, draws in breakout traders, then reverses back inside — confirming the move was a false breakout. The indicator scores each setup across 17 quality factors, evaluates it through a 4-layer confluence pipeline, verifies it against a 7-timeframe trend consensus engine, and checks it against a gold volatili
SMC Retest Trading System
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
SMC Retest Trading System is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that trades Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events by waiting for price to retest a broken structural level and then confirming entry using one of nine candlestick patterns. Every signal has triple confluence: a structural event, a retest of the broken level, and a pattern confirmation. The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe, providing signals with pre-calculated entry, stop loss, and take profit levels d
Liquidity Trap Entry System
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Liquidity Trap Entry System — Attach and Trade Price breaks a key level, you enter — then it reverses and takes out your stop? That's a liquidity trap: big players push a fake breakout to grab liquidity before reversing. This indicator detects exactly that scenario and draws a ready-made trade plan straight onto your chart. Dead simple — 3 steps Attach the indicator to your chart with the default settings. Signals appear instantly: Entry – SL – TP1→TP4, all drawn as lines. Place the trade. Done.
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System MT4
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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Momentum Rider — Trend Entry System (MT4) Momentum Rider is a trade-entry signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. It scans the market for momentum and trend-aligned entries across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes, and displays a complete trade plan on the chart: entry price, Stop-Loss, and four Take-Profit targets (TP1–TP4). Note for MetaTrader 4 users. Because of a MetaTrader 4 platform limitation, the on-chart trend cloud (zone cloud) and the trend-coloured candles are not drawn on MT4 —
Price Volume Distribution MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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Volume Profile indicator that analyzes trading volume distribution by price level. Displays POC, Value Area, volume spikes, and zone-based signal filtering for MT5. Bonus indicator included for early   Mirage Trading System  owners. Please confirm via MQL5 message to receive your gift .  Note: Each user is eligible for a maximum of one gift to ensure fair distribution. Price Volume Distribution is a volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates and displays volume distribution acros
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System
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Indicators
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System is a signal indicator for XAUUSD (Gold) and forex pairs. It only produces signals aligned with the prevailing trend — at pullbacks within that trend — and displays a complete trade plan on the chart: entry price, Stop-Loss, and four Take-Profit targets (TP1–TP4). How it works The indicator uses an HA Dual model combined with SMA to paint a trend cloud (green for up, red for down); you only trade in the direction of the cloud. Entry signals combine liquidity sw
Gold Thrust Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD THRUST PRO — CATCH THE POWER THRUST ON GOLD  Gold Thrust Pro spots the moment Gold fires a ONE-WAY power thrust in the trend direction — a sign that buyers (or sellers) are in full control and the move is set to continue. Trade the high-probability continuation instead of guessing tops and bottoms. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK . The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your pref
Gold Rebound Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Buy the pullback. Sell the rally. Join the trend at value. Chasing price is what burns most gold traders. Gold Rebound Pro does the opposite — it waits patiently for price to come back to a high-quality structural level, then signals the moment the market confirms the bounce. You enter where smart money enters: at value, with the trend, not at the top of an extended move. When an uptrend pulls back into rising support and buyers step in, Gold Rebound Pro prints a BUY. When a downtrend rallies i
GOLD Convoy Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD CONVOY PRO — RIDE THE ONE-WAY MOMENTUM CONVOY ON GOLD  Gold Convoy Pro spots the moment Gold takes DECISIVE steps in one direction —when buyers (or sellers) are genuinely in control and drive price in a clean,unbroken run. Trade WITH the convoy that is already moving, instead of guessing tops and bottoms or catching a falling knife. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please
Gold Block Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD BLOCK PRO — TRADE THE SMART-MONEY ORDER BLOCK ON GOLD  Gold Block Pro spots the moment Gold returns to RETEST an ORDER BLOCK — the zonewhere institutional money was positioned ahead of a strong impulse move — and then rejects back in the direction of that impulse. You enter AT VALUE (buy the discount, sell the premium) with the strength, instead of chasing price or guessing tops and bottoms. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signal
Gold Reflex Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD REFLEX PRO — CATCH THE REJECTION, TRADE WITH THE TREND ON GOLD  Gold Reflex Pro spots the moment Gold pulls back to the dynamic value zone of a live trend, gets firmly REJECTED (one long wick stabs through and is pushed straight back), and closes back on the trend side. You enter WITH the trend at the pullback — buying the dip in an up-trend, selling the rally in a down-trend — instead of chasing price that has already run. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The chann
Gold Trap Reversal Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD TRAP REVERSAL PRO — CATCH THE FALSE-BREAKOUT TRAP ON GOLD  Gold Trap Reversal Pro spots the moment Gold throws a FALSE BREAKOUT — price pokes out to lure the crowd in the wrong direction, then snaps straight back and runs FOR REAL the other way. Instead of being trapped with the herd, you enter the instant the trap springs and stand on the side of the smart money. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator syst
Gold Breakout Retest Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD BREAKOUT RETEST PRO — TRADE THE BREAKOUT ONLY AFTER IT PROVES ITSELF  Gold Breakout Retest Pro never chases a breakout blindly. It waits for price to BREAK a key structure level, then patiently waits for price to come BACK and retest the exact level it just broke — and HOLD it — old resistance flipping to new support (or the reverse) — before entering in the breakout direction. That one extra confirmation step filters out a lot of false breakouts. Detailed guide on how to read and set it
Gold Squeeze Break Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD SQUEEZE BREAK PRO — CATCH THE BREAKOUT OUT OF THE SQUEEZE ON GOLD Gold Squeeze Break Pro spots the moment Gold coils into a tight SQUEEZE — buyers and sellers in balance, price hesitating — then enters the instant price BREAKS OUT of that squeeze and finally picks a side. You stand with the breakout the moment it ignites, instead of guessing direction while the market is still undecided. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD sig
Gold Imbalance Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD IMBALANCE PRO — ENTER AT THE UNFILLED IMBALANCE ON GOLD  Gold Imbalance Pro hunts the IMBALANCES that big money leaves behind when price runs too fast — price zones that were skipped over and never traded back. Markets tend to return and fill these zones. When price comes back into one and REJECTS WITH THE TREND, the indicator signals an entry — you get in at a value zone, aligned with the larger flow instead of chasing price. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The c
Gold Rejection Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD REJECTION PRO — CATCH THE PRICE REJECTION AT HIGHS & LOWS ON GOLD  Gold Rejection Pro spots the moment Gold throws a decisive REJECTION — price lunges to a fresh high or low and gets thrown straight back within the same candle, leaving a long wick behind. That is the dominant side running out of steam while the other side seizes control. You enter the reversal right at the snap-back, standing with the side that just won. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel
Gold Surge Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD SURGE PRO — MOMENTUM SCALPING ON GOLD  Gold Surge Pro catches the moment Gold has JUST FLIPPED trend with confirmed momentum — no top-picking, no bottom-catching. When a fresh move ignites with room still to run (not overbought / not oversold), the indicator signals a with-trend entry. You stand with the wave that just started. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please se
Gold Confluence Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD CONFLUENCE PRO — ONLY WHEN EVERYTHING LINES UP  Gold Confluence Pro is an "A+ setup" engine: it does NOT take every signal. It flags an entry only when THREE factors all point the same way — the TREND is supportive, price is at a setup-worthy LOCATION, and MOMENTUM has just ignited to confirm. When all three line up, that's the kind of setup experienced traders wait all day for. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the
Gold Hook Trap Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Gold Hook Trap Pro turns the market's own bull-trap and bear-trap against the crowd — and hands you a complete, no-repaint trade plan for the snap-back. Some of the cleanest gold reversals start as a   trap . Price pokes out of a tight coil just far enough to trigger the breakout crowd — then hooks straight back the other way and runs, leaving those traders stranded on the wrong side. Gold Hook Trap Pro is built to spot exactly that hook: it waits for the false poke, confirms the   decisive clos
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