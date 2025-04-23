KT Candlestick Patterns Robot MT5

KT Candlestick Patterns Robot is a 100% automated expert advisor based on the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator. After fetching the candlestick patterns and signals directly from the indicator, it performs some pre-checks and assessments to execute the trading positions efficiently.

All the dependencies are embedded in the expert advisor. It's not imperative to buy the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator to operate this EA successfully.

This EA includes many of the candlestick patterns discussed extensively in Steve Nison's book - Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques. Apart from the patterns included in Steve's book, it also has many other intricate candlestick patterns that are usually not very famous among the traders.