KT Candlestick Patterns Robot MT5

KT Candlestick Patterns Robot is a 100% automated expert advisor based on the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator. After fetching the candlestick patterns and signals directly from the indicator, it performs some pre-checks and assessments to execute the trading positions efficiently.

  • Entries: On the emergence of new candlestick patterns.
  • Exits: The opposite pattern, Neutral pattern, Stop-loss, or Take-Profit.

All the dependencies are embedded in the expert advisor. It's not imperative to buy the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator to operate this EA successfully.

This EA includes many of the candlestick patterns discussed extensively in Steve Nison's book - Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques. Apart from the patterns included in Steve's book, it also has many other intricate candlestick patterns that are usually not very famous among the traders.


Features

  • Go fully automated with the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator and save tons of time.
  • No additional download is required. All the required dependencies are embedded in the EA.
  • It prints the pattern name with each entry to facilitate the identification of each trade.
  • Further boost the EA performance using the inbuilt filters like Session-Filter, MMI, Vortex, Volatility, Market Regime and more.
  • Flexible stoploss trailing to prevent the winners from turning into losses.
  • Protection against the black swan events using the max. loss function.

Included Patterns

----- Reversal Patterns -----

  • Harami
  • Hammer/Shooting Star
  • Engulfing
  • Three White Soldiers/Three Black Crows
  • Three Outside Up/Down
  • Three Inside Up/Down
  • Morning Star/Evening Star
  • Squeeze Pattern
  • Belt Hold
  • Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing
  • Advance Block/Descent Block
  • Counterattack Lines
  • Ladder Bottom/Top
  • Kicker
  • Homing Pigeon/Descending Hawk

----- Trend Continuation Patterns -----

  • Marubozu
  • Rising Window/Falling Window
  • Fakey Breakout
  • Mat Hold
  • Rising Three Method/Falling Three Method

----- Neutral Patterns -----

  • Simple Doji
  • Long Legged Doji
  • Gravestone Doji
  • Dragonfly Doji

Input Parameters

  • ---- Candlestick Patterns Setting ----
  • Min. Bars Between Patterns: The number of min. bars between each pattern.
  • Enable/Disable the included candlestick patterns.
  • Draw Pattern Names: If true, EA will draw the pattern name with each new trade.

  • ----- Trade Settings -----
  • Max. Active Positions: The no. of maximum active positions in the same direction.
  • Exit at Opposite Pattern: If true, positions will be closed at the patterns in opposite direction.
  • Lot Size Method: Fixed or Auto

  • ----- Exit Settings -----
  • Exit at Opposite Pattern: true/false
  • Exit at Neutral Pattern: true/false
  • Stoploss Method: Pips/Volatility/Fetch from indicator
  • Take-Profit Method: Pips/Volatility 
  • SL Trailing Method: Pips/Volatility

  • ----- Set the Filters -----
  • Trading Sessions: All | Asian | London | New York | Asian-London | London-New York | New York-Asian
  • Trend Filter: True | False 
  • Volatility Filter: True | False 
  • Vortex Filter: True | False 
  • MMI Filter: True | False 

  • ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
  • Max Loss Protection: True | False 
  • Logging: True | False (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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