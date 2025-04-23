KT Candlestick Patterns Robot MT5
- Experts
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 April 2025
- Activations: 10
KT Candlestick Patterns Robot is a 100% automated expert advisor based on the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator. After fetching the candlestick patterns and signals directly from the indicator, it performs some pre-checks and assessments to execute the trading positions efficiently.
- Entries: On the emergence of new candlestick patterns.
- Exits: The opposite pattern, Neutral pattern, Stop-loss, or Take-Profit.
All the dependencies are embedded in the expert advisor. It's not imperative to buy the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator to operate this EA successfully.
This EA includes many of the candlestick patterns discussed extensively in Steve Nison's book - Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques. Apart from the patterns included in Steve's book, it also has many other intricate candlestick patterns that are usually not very famous among the traders.
Features
- Go fully automated with the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator and save tons of time.
- No additional download is required. All the required dependencies are embedded in the EA.
- It prints the pattern name with each entry to facilitate the identification of each trade.
- Further boost the EA performance using the inbuilt filters like Session-Filter, MMI, Vortex, Volatility, Market Regime and more.
- Flexible stoploss trailing to prevent the winners from turning into losses.
- Protection against the black swan events using the max. loss function.
Included Patterns
----- Reversal Patterns -----
- Harami
- Hammer/Shooting Star
- Engulfing
- Three White Soldiers/Three Black Crows
- Three Outside Up/Down
- Three Inside Up/Down
- Morning Star/Evening Star
- Squeeze Pattern
- Belt Hold
- Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing
- Advance Block/Descent Block
- Counterattack Lines
- Ladder Bottom/Top
- Kicker
- Homing Pigeon/Descending Hawk
----- Trend Continuation Patterns -----
- Marubozu
- Rising Window/Falling Window
- Fakey Breakout
- Mat Hold
- Rising Three Method/Falling Three Method
----- Neutral Patterns -----
- Simple Doji
- Long Legged Doji
- Gravestone Doji
- Dragonfly Doji
Input Parameters
- ---- Candlestick Patterns Setting ----
- Min. Bars Between Patterns: The number of min. bars between each pattern.
- Enable/Disable the included candlestick patterns.
- Draw Pattern Names: If true, EA will draw the pattern name with each new trade.
- ----- Trade Settings -----
- Max. Active Positions: The no. of maximum active positions in the same direction.
- Exit at Opposite Pattern: If true, positions will be closed at the patterns in opposite direction.
- Lot Size Method: Fixed or Auto
- ----- Exit Settings -----
- Exit at Opposite Pattern: true/false
- Exit at Neutral Pattern: true/false
- Stoploss Method: Pips/Volatility/Fetch from indicator
- Take-Profit Method: Pips/Volatility
- SL Trailing Method: Pips/Volatility
- ----- Set the Filters -----
- Trading Sessions: All | Asian | London | New York | Asian-London | London-New York | New York-Asian
- Trend Filter: True | False
- Volatility Filter: True | False
- Vortex Filter: True | False
- MMI Filter: True | False
- ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
- Max Loss Protection: True | False
- Logging: True | False (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)