PriceFlow Pro

PriceAction EA - Professional Price Action Pattern Trading System
Overview
PriceAction EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify and trade high-probability price action patterns across multiple timeframes. Built for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor combines classical technical analysis patterns with sophisticated risk management to deliver consistent trading performance in both trending and ranging markets.
Core Trading Methodology
The EA operates on a multi-timeframe analysis framework:
-
Higher Timeframe (Pattern Detection): Identifies primary price action patterns (H4 recommended)
-
Mid Timeframe (Trend Confirmation): Validates overall market direction (H1 recommended)
-
Entry Timeframe (Execution): Executes trades with precision timing (H1 recommended)
Pattern Recognition Engine
The system detects three primary price action patterns:
-
Pin Bar Patterns: Identifies reversal signals with specific tail-to-body ratio requirements
-
Bullish Pin Bar: Long lower wick, small body, closes near highs
-
Bearish Pin Bar: Long upper wick, small body, closes near lows
-
-
Engulfing Patterns: Detects strong reversal momentum
-
Bullish Engulfing: Current candle completely engulfs previous bearish candle
-
Bearish Engulfing: Current candle completely engulfs previous bullish candle
-
-
Inside Bar Patterns: Identifies consolidation and breakout opportunities
-
Bullish Inside Bar: Small range candle within previous candle's range
-
Bearish Inside Bar: Small range candle within previous candle's range
-
Risk Management Features
-
Percentage-Based Risk: Configurable risk per trade (0.1-5% of account balance)
-
Fixed Lot Option: Alternative fixed position sizing
-
Daily Loss Limit: Automatic trading suspension after specified drawdown
-
Margin Protection: Real-time margin requirement checking
-
Spread Filtering: Avoids trading during high spread conditions
Trade Execution Logic
-
Pending Orders: Option to use limit/stop orders for precise entry
-
Market Orders: Direct execution at current prices
-
Retracement Entries: Enters on pullbacks to improve risk-reward ratios
-
Automatic SL/TP: Calculates stop loss and take profit based on pattern structure
Session and Timing Controls
-
Trading Hours: Customizable session start and end times
-
Weekday Filters: Trade only on specified days of the week
-
Pre-Session Close: Automatic position closure before session end
-
One Trade Per Day: Limits exposure with single daily trade per instrument
Advanced Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation: Requires trend alignment across timeframes
-
Pattern Strength Scoring: Quantifies pattern quality for better trade selection
-
Broker Compliance: Adheres to minimum distance requirements for stops
-
Netting Account Support: Optimized for modern netting account structures
-
Verbose Logging Control: Optional detailed logging for debugging
Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account Types: Netting mode required
-
Symbols: Forex pairs, commodities, indices (optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD)
-
Timeframes: H1 and H4 recommended
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 recommended (varies by broker margin requirements)
Optimization Parameters
-
Pattern Sensitivity: Adjustable ratios for pin bars and engulfing patterns
-
Trend Strength: Configurable minimum trend confirmation threshold
-
Retracement Levels: Customizable entry points within pattern ranges
-
Risk-Reward Ratios: Flexible profit targets relative to stop loss
Performance Monitoring
-
Daily Trade Limit: One trade per day per symbol
-
Equity Protection: Monitors account equity for drawdown limits
-
Spread Control: Filters out trades during unfavorable market conditions
-
Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with retry logic
Ideal For
-
Traders seeking automated price action strategies
-
Investors looking for systematic approach to technical patterns
-
Those preferring multi-timeframe confirmation for higher accuracy
-
Users wanting robust risk management with every trade
Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Netting-type trading account
-
Stable internet connection
-
Minimum recommended capital for chosen risk settings
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test with demo accounts before live trading. Adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance and account size.
This EA represents a sophisticated implementation of price action trading principles, combining pattern recognition with professional risk management for systematic trading execution.
