For those who are fans of the traditional MACD (Moving Average Convergece/Divergence) indicator, here it is a way faster indicator that could be very useful for intraday trading. Of course it could be used in higher timeframes, with the proper settings. Here at Minions Labs we always encourage traders to calibrate every single indicator you have to extract and distill every drop of good information it has for you. And this is the case with this speedy friend...

This Zero Lag MACD could be used in many ways, it all depends on what are you looking for when measuring the market. This indicator is EA Friendly, which means that it has special data buffers indicating when a crossover is happening - at the Zero-line or between the MACD line and its Signal Line. This is super cool when you are attaching the indicator into an EA that could read those simple values.

The Zero Lag MACD is based on the Zero-lag Exponential Moving Averages created by the famous John Ehlers and Ric Way.



HOW TO "READ" THIS INDICATOR

If you used the traditional MACD before you know how to read it. The only difference is that it is faster so the divergences readings are faster when calibrated properly. You can look for Zero-Line crossings as BUY and SELL signals. You can look for MACD and Signal lines crossings as BUY and SELL signals. You can use it as a Trade Filter system.



SETTINGS

Fast Period for calculations



Slow Period for calculations

Signal Period

Price Type to use in calculations







Do you want to try it for yourself, live into your assets? Download the DEMO version here: Zero Lag MACD DEMO * Due to the new MQL5 policy developers cannot provide DEMO versions to the general public here in this website anymore.







Buffers to use on your EA:



#0 - MACD Line data

#1 - Signal Line data

#2 - MACD Crossing Zero Line (1=UP / 2=DOWN / 0=No Cross)

#3 - MACD Crossing Signal Line (1=UP / 2=DOWN / 0=No Cross)







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