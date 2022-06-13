Sakura EA mt5

4.73

Real Signal: click here

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.


SAKURA Expert Advisor is a classic trading system with breaking through certain trend levels (breakout strategy). 

The built-in news filter function blocks the opening of new orders during the release of important news.

The robot does not use martingale, grid system or other dangerous strategies. Each order has personal levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit and TrailingStop, which are calculated automatically in accordance with the strength of the current trend. 
The order size is determined in accordance with the selected risk and capital management mode: fixed lot (permanent), Automatic lot size (proportional to the selected account balance).

Increase your risk wisely. Do not close positions opened by the Expert Advisor manually. Drawdown periods are possible, as all trades are limited by the StopLoss level.


Recommendations:

Traded Pair: USDJPY

Spread and account type: Classic, ECN, PRO with floating or constant spread 

Schedule Working period: H1

Reviews 12
ycLIM
198
ycLIM 2023.09.02 14:11 
 

Bought and had put it to LIVE account trading 3 weeks ago. At start, this Sakura EA do not trade daily. It trades when good opportunities come in. Lately, it entered and had make big profits win. I am very happy with the results. In facts, I had few EA from the author. So far, most had given me satisfactory performance, especially FIBO MT5 EA. Thank author & his team for developing live-tested EA giving good performance & results.

Aleksandar Aleksandrov
272
Aleksandar Aleksandrov 2022.11.23 14:29 
 

Thanks to Evgenii for the wonderful robot and for releasing two updates for me because it was not working correctly. Keep up the good work!

Urij Poplavskij
593
Urij Poplavskij 2022.11.17 05:35 
 

В период акции приобрёл сразу три робота, теперь определяюсь какие взять роботы в подарок по условиям акции. Спасибо, Евгений, за Ваши хорошие продукты и конечно же за предоставленную акционную скидку и бонусные роботы.

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ycLIM
198
ycLIM 2023.09.02 14:11 
 

Bought and had put it to LIVE account trading 3 weeks ago. At start, this Sakura EA do not trade daily. It trades when good opportunities come in. Lately, it entered and had make big profits win. I am very happy with the results. In facts, I had few EA from the author. So far, most had given me satisfactory performance, especially FIBO MT5 EA. Thank author & his team for developing live-tested EA giving good performance & results.

Evgenii Aksenov
232568
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.09.18 08:38
Thank you ❤️🙏❤️
Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2023.03.15 09:56 
 

Live account has no profit for the last 6 months, small profits and big losses.

Evgenii Aksenov
232568
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2026.06.14 17:13
Hello. Since the beginning of 2026, the strategy has generated more than 120% profit: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362856 As far as I understand from private chatting, you stopped using the robot in 2023 and haven't updated it since. I'm sorry that your trading took place in the past with the old version of Sakura. Your review does not reflect the true trading situation. I will be glad to help you resume trading.
Aleksandar Aleksandrov
272
Aleksandar Aleksandrov 2022.11.23 14:29 
 

Thanks to Evgenii for the wonderful robot and for releasing two updates for me because it was not working correctly. Keep up the good work!

Evgenii Aksenov
232568
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.02.06 16:02
Thank you very much!
Urij Poplavskij
593
Urij Poplavskij 2022.11.17 05:35 
 

В период акции приобрёл сразу три робота, теперь определяюсь какие взять роботы в подарок по условиям акции. Спасибо, Евгений, за Ваши хорошие продукты и конечно же за предоставленную акционную скидку и бонусные роботы.

Moe alda
392
Moe alda 2022.11.14 02:57 
 

Once i set it up properly with the provided set files it started to work great, doesn't fight the trend and consistently catches run ups. the low risk set file worked the best for me.

Tak Yu Michael Kan
89
Tak Yu Michael Kan 2022.10.30 06:58 
 

This EA is another good EA from Evgenii after I bought Golden Wave from him. It doesn't show a profit in the first trade, but the EA picked up the momentum and trend. Within a day, it gave me a positive in flow. Although it was not a big gain, I feel safe from this EA due to it embedded SL function and stragegy.

Darz
3180
Darz 2022.09.22 18:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jecko.invest
84
jecko.invest 2022.09.21 10:42 
 

good results in the week don t forget to add news filter

Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2022.08.28 19:04 
 

Profitable with a safe trading approach. Each order has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. This is the only way to keep the invested capital safe in Forex trading over the long term. Regular skimming off of profits is mandatory. Excellent programmed bot.

WiWaWi
2558
WiWaWi 2022.08.24 21:56 
 

Has been running profitably live on ICM Raw for a week.

26.08.2022 Today was a bigger loss, this can also be observed on the live signal.

All those on 26.08. started with the EA didn't pick a good day to start with this EA.

All those before 18.08. started still have profit. Let's look forward and hope for the best.

If anything changes, I will adjust the rating.

jackjordan
166
jackjordan 2022.08.18 02:21 
 

This looks to be another great EA from Evgenii EA's. I really like the stragey this EA runs with a tight stop loss and proper risk management strategies on every trade. So far a profitable EA with simple settings. I have purchased many of Evgenii's EA's and can confirm that if you use them per the instructions with proper risk management strategies in place you will return a profit. 5 stars.

Cheng Jiao Zuo
725
Cheng Jiao Zuo 2022.08.10 11:21 
 

刚刚购买，小试了一下，觉得不错，继续评测！运行了一周，感觉不错！交易稳妥！

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