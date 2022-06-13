Sakura EA mt5

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Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.
All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.
After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.
I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.
SAKURA Expert Advisor is a classic trading system with breaking through certain trend levels (breakout strategy).
The built-in news filter function blocks the opening of new orders during the release of important news.
The robot does not use martingale, grid system or other dangerous strategies. Each order has personal levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit and TrailingStop, which are calculated automatically in accordance with the strength of the current trend.
The order size is determined in accordance with the selected risk and capital management mode: fixed lot (permanent), Automatic lot size (proportional to the selected account balance).
Increase your risk wisely. Do not close positions opened by the Expert Advisor manually. Drawdown periods are possible, as all trades are limited by the StopLoss level.
Recommendations:
Traded Pair: USDJPY
Spread and account type: Classic, ECN, PRO with floating or constant spread
Schedule Working period: H1
Bought and had put it to LIVE account trading 3 weeks ago. At start, this Sakura EA do not trade daily. It trades when good opportunities come in. Lately, it entered and had make big profits win. I am very happy with the results. In facts, I had few EA from the author. So far, most had given me satisfactory performance, especially FIBO MT5 EA. Thank author & his team for developing live-tested EA giving good performance & results.