Lucky Euro MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 June 2025
- Activations: 10
Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.
All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.
After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.
I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers.
Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance levels and market volatility.
This is fully optimized and configured robot.
The robot is suitable for any regular brokers, FTMO and PROP firms.
Luck Euro strategy trades of several orders. You can get the BUY and SELL directions at the same time. Each order has a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Dangerous trading methods are not used.
ICMarkets is best broker to use.
Advantages of the Lucky Euro:
- the classic trading system
- does not use dangerous strategies
- a small start-up capital: 300$
- suitable for experienced and novice traders
- fully optimized and ready to work "Installed and forgotten"
- compatible with other our robots
- suitable for any regular brokers, FTMO and PROP firms
3 Months on demo with a low-risk setting delivered 53% profit. Once again a Super safe EA with fantastic support from Evgenii