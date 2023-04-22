Wall Street Scalper MT5

4.83
A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial Intelligence. Suitable for scalping trading on one of the most popular US Wall Street 30  index (US30).

The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios.

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399

All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here 

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to work. Add the US30 Scalper to the US30 M15 index chart.


Use a broker with a low spread. Before using on a live account, test on a demo account for 12 weeks to make sure that the expert is completely suitable for your broker.

A scalper can have drawdown periods of up to 30% when choosing a high Profit/Risk ratio.


Robot Parameters:

  • Show News Panel - show the News panel 
  • Use News Filter - use the News filter
  • Trade direction - choosing the direction of trade
  • Lot Type: Fixed/Auto - lot calculation parameter
  • Fixed lot (constant) - fixed (constant) lot size
  • Profit/Risk Ratio - the automatic lot size is determined based on the Profit/Risk ratio
  • Take Profit - profit level
  • Stop Loss - stop loss level
  • Max orders at the same time - the maximum number of orders at one time
  • Max Spread Protection - set the normal spread value of your broker 
  • News Filter - News Filter parameters
  • Day settings - Time and date Filter parameters
  • Panel settings - panel parameters




Reviews 17
luisitorafful
191
luisitorafful 2026.02.06 09:32 
 

Hello I purchased the EA. Can you add me to the VIP group

D T
257
D T 2024.05.23 15:31 
 

Hello, I bought the Ea several days, can you send me the buy one get one ea? Thank you!

masterniwat101
137
masterniwat101 2024.05.02 12:06 
 

How to install BUY1GET1 Promotion? Amazing support and service Good EA

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luisitorafful
191
luisitorafful 2026.02.06 09:32 
 

Hello I purchased the EA. Can you add me to the VIP group

Evgenii Aksenov
232568
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2026.05.24 12:32
Hello. I will send you a link
813947
19
813947 2025.09.03 07:39 
 

Hi, I've bought the Bot and I want to get the free one please , Thank you

D T
257
D T 2024.05.23 15:31 
 

Hello, I bought the Ea several days, can you send me the buy one get one ea? Thank you!

Evgenii Aksenov
232568
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.05.24 06:38
Hello. Yes. I will DM you
masterniwat101
137
masterniwat101 2024.05.02 12:06 
 

How to install BUY1GET1 Promotion? Amazing support and service Good EA

Evgenii Aksenov
232568
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.05.02 12:21
Hello. I will DM you
Alexey Alexander Munishkin
446
Alexey Alexander Munishkin 2024.03.27 01:24 
 

Good EA, it has many parameters to play around with and author is responsive. So far has positive result!

Trung John
1490
Trung John 2024.03.25 16:19 
 

Terrible R:R. Three big losses wiped out all tiny wins

Update : The new version works very well. Let me observer its performance for sometime.

High DD

hiro
151
hiro 2024.02.13 04:00 
 

Great EA. It has been in operation for about 6 months and is very reliable. As you can see from the back test, I was able to predict in advance that the losses would be large because the market is rough in December and January every year. It was a good decision to take a low-risk approach during this period. We are looking forward to further operation in the future.

Alex
30
Alex 2024.01.12 15:55 
 

Very promising EA just started on real money account we will see where it takes me.

Mustafa Hyuseinov
35
Mustafa Hyuseinov 2024.01.09 07:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sigm4Ita
79
Sigm4Ita 2023.12.05 16:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thanh Nhan Nguyen
289
Thanh Nhan Nguyen 2023.12.04 13:16 
 

Very good EA

52948928
59
52948928 2023.11.26 09:42 
 

Hi Evgenni, I purchased Wall Street US30, can I get free EA as per your promotion? Thank you

Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri
2683
Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri 2023.11.20 11:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dang Zhang
279
Dang Zhang 2023.10.27 09:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Patrick Buteux
505
Florian Patrick Buteux 2023.09.22 01:40 
 

I bought your EA during the promotion period, can you pm me I would appreciate being able to exchange with you.

LaraOmar9090
296
LaraOmar9090 2023.07.26 10:22 
 

Excellent US30 EA with very high win probability. Support from the author is amazing and instantly. I recommend purchasing this great EA.

DecentOne
844
DecentOne 2023.05.17 06:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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