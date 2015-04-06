Double Dollar EurUsd GbpUsd H1

Double Dollar (EURUSD H1, GBPUSD H1)

This EA has been developed for EURUSD H1. It also works very well on the GBPUSD H1. So you will get 2 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns.

Everything is tested for H1 timeframe. Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator.

  1. It uses Stop pending orders with ATR Stop Loss and ATR Take Profit.
  2. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps.
  3. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  4. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  5. Everything is already set up for H1 timeframe. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. 
  6. For every market you want to trade, you need to put the EA to the separate window and set original magicnumber.

EA has been backtested on more than 12-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

You can also trade my portfolios throught the darwinex investor account - https://www.darwinex.com/username/hankeys

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
  • ExitTimeOnFriday = 21.00 - every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
  • MagicNumber = 10334 - trade ID.
  • CustomComment = Double Dollar - custom comment in history.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart



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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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