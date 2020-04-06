GbpJpy M30 MACD Autobot

This Expert Advisor is based on MACD indicator. It enters if DIVERGENCE occurs after some time of consolidation . It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.

This EA has been developed for GBPJPY M30 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account.

At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. Everything is already set up for M30 timeframe. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.

EA has been backtested on more than 12-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

IS/OOS tests.

Slippage test.

Test on another market to verify the edge.

Test on lower and higher timeframe.

Robustness tests:

Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.



Randomly skip trades.



Randomize strategy parameters.



Randomize history data - volatility change.



Sensitivity for spread and slippage.

Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings