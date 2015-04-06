Praetor EA

The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:

MACD

RSI

Price Action

ATR

CCI

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable transactions in a row allows the use of a system for reimbursing the previous loss. For more stable work in the future, the author's method of prioritizing the relevance of market data was used - fewer transactions in the distant past, since they are less relevant now.



PRAETOR Advisor unlike IMPERATOR and LEGATUS can work on 3 currency pairs simultaneously:

EURUSD

NZDUSD

EURGBP

Installation:

Open all of the above currency pairs on timeframe М30 and just drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and configure the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings.



For the advisor to work on all currency pairs, more than 1 GB of RAM is required, since a large number of calculations are required from the model to receive a signal to open a deal. All parameters of the model are built into the advisor's code and therefore it has a lot of weight.



The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.