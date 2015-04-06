Praetor EA

Praetor EA

 

PRAETOR is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses   Trailing Stop .


The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:

  • MACD
  • RSI
  • Price Action
  • ATR
  • CCI

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable transactions in a row allows the use of a system for reimbursing the previous loss. For more stable work in the future, the author's method of prioritizing the relevance of market data was used - fewer transactions in the distant past, since they are less relevant now.


PRAETOR Advisor   unlike IMPERATOR and LEGATUS   can work on 3 currency pairs simultaneously:
  • EURUSD
  • NZDUSD
  • EURGBP

Installation:

Open all of the above currency pairs on   timeframe М30   and just drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and configure the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings.


For the advisor to work on all currency pairs, more than 1 GB of RAM is required, since a large number of calculations are required from the model to receive a signal to open a deal. All parameters of the model are built into the advisor's code and therefore it has a lot of weight.


The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.



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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Imperator EA   Imperator   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the EA uses   Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as: MACD RSI Price Action A
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Legatus EA   LEGATUS   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
Sphere EA
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A-xell is a   trading system based on a complex mathematical model that generates signals for opening deals. The strategy is based on changing the current time series of quotes by reading the patterns in it. The EA transforms a series of prices using the   Wavelet   algorithm to find patterns in frequencies and amplitudes. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and places virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit, and also uses forced closing of orders when a situation occurs when the movement
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S-Vine is a   trading system based on a complex mathematical model that generates signals for opening deals. The strategy is based on building price channels and determining price breakout and pullback in the channel based on the behavior of the Bollinger Bands indicator. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets Stop Loss and Take Profit, a
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