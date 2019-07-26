Dax M5 LinReg

This EA has been developed for DAX (DE.30) M5 and is based on breakout of the Linear Regression channel.

It uses Stop pending orders with ATR Stop Loss and Take Profit. In this strategy we are limiting signals from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm. At 9:30 pm we are closing trading every day. Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+1 only. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. Everything is already set up for DAX M5. Strategy is suitable only for brokers without pre-market.

The EA has been backtested on more than 7-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on long term futures data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

IS/OOS tests.

Slippage test.

Test on another market to verify the edge.

Test on lower and higher timeframe.

Robustness tests: Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order. Randomly skip trades. Randomize strategy parameters. Randomize history data - volatility change. Sensitivity for spread and slippage.

Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

Whole channel of trading Forex strategies is here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHk5omVXIi1hJBTE3NYO6A_EUYuaOnQMb

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.





Features

Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.





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