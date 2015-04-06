N Era V EA MT4

New Era V EA  is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels for forex trading. It provides risk allocation, analyzes the market and opens positions based on the signals received from DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels, providing traders with an excellent trading strategy.

Description of Strategy

Real Signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2234325

With the purchase of N Era V EA you will receive one of my EA's as a gift. So please write me a PM after the purchase.

New Era V EA MT5

Main Functions:

  •  New Era V EA automatically uses DiNapoli levels on the chart, which allows it to determine more precise points for opening and closing   positions.
  •  New Era V EA  also actively uses other support and resistance levels to improve the accuracy of trading signals and optimize the strategy.
  •  New Era V EA  provides risk sharing by opening multiple positions with different levels of leverage and stop loss, which helps to reduce the   risk of loss.
  •  The Expert Advisor constantly analyzes the market, tracking changes in trend and corrections.

  • Working pairs EURUSD
  • Recommended account type – any account type
  • Leverage - any leverage is ok, even 1:20
  • Working Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • VPS is recommended

Features:

  • Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position 
  • Spread and slippage control 
  • Smart risk control module

Past results are no guarantee of future results. It is always advisable to do your own research and understand how an advisor works before using it.



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