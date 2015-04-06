Fobos 10 Bars Signal

Fobos 10 Bars Signal - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.


Fobos 10 Bars Signal is a mixture of the Mars 10 Bars Signal indicator using the GO IT algorithm    


            • Can used this EA whit 500$ in your account


    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions 

    Fobos 10 Bars Signal It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    

     It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act

    It is an ideal system for people who do not want complications or strange configurations.

    The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.    

    Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.

    Fobos 10 Bars Signal  IS IDEAL FOR SMALL ACCOUNTS

    Fobos 10 Bars Signal  IS ONLY AN OPEN OPERATION.

    Fobos 10 Bars Signal IS VERY LOW RISK OF MARGIN CALL


    You can download the demo and test it yourself.

    Fobos 10 Bars Signal it ISThe trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    

    Fobos 10 Bars Signal it IS  NOT  Martingale! NOT GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used! 

    GO IT this is a full compliance with the FIFO method !

     


      • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
        • "Safety first" approach in development.
          • Stress-tests on historical data.
            • Fully automatic.
              • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
                • Fast VPS a most.
                  • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
                    • Each trade has a fixed StopLoss
                      •  The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair.
                        • The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!
                        • The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market

                          Input parameters:

                          Magic Number:One different number for pair.

                          Size: Size of the no trading zone

                          Margin_exit: margin of security of exit

                          Margin_entry: margin of security of entry

                          Margin_box: margin of security of no trading zone

                          SL:Fixed Stop loss.

                          Autolot: Acived autolot for risk account.

                          Manual lot:Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

                          Risk:Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.

                          Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

                          Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

                          Trailing Stop:Init of trailing.

                          Trailing Step: Step to Move Trailing.

                          Profit Trailing: Init trailing in profit.


                          ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

                          I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                          I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

                           Try the demo now!


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                          BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
                          Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
                          DMITRII GRIDASOV
                          Experts
                          PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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                          Leonid Arkhipov
                          4.94 (34)
                          Experts
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                          Leonid Arkhipov
                          4.89 (18)
                          Experts
                          BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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                          Ramil Minniakhmetov
                          5 (2)
                          Experts
                          Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
                          Golden Moon Scalper
                          Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
                          2.8 (5)
                          Experts
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                          AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
                          Achmad Fathoni
                          5 (2)
                          Experts
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                          Quantum Nexus MT4
                          Farell Edson Mazarin
                          Experts
                          Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
                          Neuralis Cortoid Gold
                          Olivier Nomblot
                          Experts
                          NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
                          Bitcoin Scalp Pro
                          Profalgo Limited
                          5 (4)
                          Experts
                          NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
                          Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
                          Ken Rmah
                          Experts
                          Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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                          Marta Gonzalez
                          5 (1)
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
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                          Curiosity 7 The river EA
                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
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                          Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  cu
                          Mars 12 The Pullback Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Mars 12   is a  Pullback  indicator is a powerful indicator of Pullback trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
                          Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
                          Marta Gonzalez
                          Experts
                          Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
                          Mars 13 The Break Pattern
                          Marta Gonzalez
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                          Mars 13  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
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                          Marta Gonzalez
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