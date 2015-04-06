



The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions



Fobos 10 Bars Signal It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.

It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the graph and let it act

It is an ideal system for people who do not want complications or strange configurations.

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.

Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.

Fobos 10 Bars Signal IS IDEAL FOR SMALL ACCOUNTS

Fobos 10 Bars Signal IS ONLY AN OPEN OPERATION.