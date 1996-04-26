KT Candlestick Patterns MT4

KT Candlestick Patterns finds and marks the 24 most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. Japanese traders have been using candlestick patterns to predict the price direction since the 18th century.

It's true that not every candlestick pattern can be equally trusted to predict the price direction reliably. However, when combined with other technical analysis methods like Support and Resistance, they provide an exact and unfolding market situation.