Iceberg Divergen MT5

3

Iceberg Divergen Indicator

Uncover the hidden opportunities beneath the surface.

Overview

Divergences in the Awesome Oscillator (AO) often signal powerful market reversals, yet spotting them manually can be challenging and time-consuming. Missing out on these opportunities can cost traders valuable entry points. That’s why we created the Iceberg Divergence Indicator — a powerful tool that precisely detects both regular and hidden divergences in AO.

With Iceberg Divergence, you won’t just identify divergence; you’ll also receive buy and sell arrow signals based on confirmed price action, ensuring you act with confidence at the right moment.

Features

  • Accurate Calculations : Pinpoint AO divergences with precision. Fully customizable to match your trading preferences.
  • Intuitive Design : Sleek, user-friendly interface for easy understanding and seamless integration into your trading routine.
  • Price Action Confirmation : Built-in buy/sell arrow signals for clear execution guidance.
  • Alerts and Notifications : Stay informed with real-time alerts and push notifications, configurable to suit your needs.
  • Versatile Usage : Compatible with all instruments and timeframes, whether forex, stocks, or commodities.

    • Why Choose Iceberg Divergence Indicator?

    Our product is thoroughly tested to deliver reliable results in any market condition. Plus, we’re committed to providing regular updates to keep the indicator sharp, effective, and aligned with evolving market trends.

    Empower your trading decisions today with Iceberg Divergence Indicator and never miss another divergence opportunity again.

    We also offer a MT4 version of this indicator.
    Please click the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113805





    Tobias Grosse
    1001
    Tobias Grosse 2025.04.01 16:19 
     

    The indicator would be good if you could avoid the second and third and ... AO indicator window poping up each startup.

    Komang Putra Riswanjaya
    7475
    Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2025.04.03 03:36
    We appreciate your feedback and will use it to improve. Thank you! :)
    Reply to review