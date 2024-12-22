Iceberg Divergen MT5
- Indicators
- Komang Putra Riswanjaya
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 January 2025
Iceberg Divergen Indicator
Uncover the hidden opportunities beneath the surface.
Overview
Divergences in the Awesome Oscillator (AO) often signal powerful market reversals, yet spotting them manually can be challenging and time-consuming. Missing out on these opportunities can cost traders valuable entry points. That’s why we created the Iceberg Divergence Indicator — a powerful tool that precisely detects both regular and hidden divergences in AO.
With Iceberg Divergence, you won’t just identify divergence; you’ll also receive buy and sell arrow signals based on confirmed price action, ensuring you act with confidence at the right moment.
Features
Accurate Calculations : Pinpoint AO divergences with precision. Fully customizable to match your trading preferences. Intuitive Design : Sleek, user-friendly interface for easy understanding and seamless integration into your trading routine. Price Action Confirmation : Built-in buy/sell arrow signals for clear execution guidance. Alerts and Notifications : Stay informed with real-time alerts and push notifications, configurable to suit your needs. Versatile Usage : Compatible with all instruments and timeframes, whether forex, stocks, or commodities.
Why Choose Iceberg Divergence Indicator?
We also offer a MT4 version of this indicator.
Our product is thoroughly tested to deliver reliable results in any market condition. Plus, we’re committed to providing regular updates to keep the indicator sharp, effective, and aligned with evolving market trends.
Empower your trading decisions today with Iceberg Divergence Indicator and never miss another divergence opportunity again.
Please click the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113805
The indicator would be good if you could avoid the second and third and ... AO indicator window poping up each startup.