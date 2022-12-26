BDA Trend Finder

Use this indicator to get alerts on trends developing within the market.

Using this indicator, you will be able to get alerts about trends that are developing in the market as they develop. This indicator can be used to identify entries or exits within a trend. The indicator combines information from higher timeframes, with price movements of the current timeframe to output a buy or sell signal. The indicator can identify trend changes, or continuations of the dominant trend.

Note: Trend following has a low win rate, but the returns of the trend can be 3 to 5 times the size of the average loss.

Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe. Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phone Pop up alerts sent to your terminal Multi-use Stocks, Forex, Options, Futures Flexible Works on any time frame



