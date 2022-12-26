BDA Trend Finder

5

Use this indicator to get alerts on trends developing within the market.

Using this indicator, you will be able to get alerts about trends that are developing in the market as they develop. This indicator can be used to identify entries or exits within a trend. The indicator combines information from higher timeframes, with price movements of the current timeframe to output a buy or sell signal. The indicator can identify trend changes, or continuations of the dominant trend.

Note: Trend following has a low win rate, but the returns of the trend can be 3 to 5 times the size of the average loss.

  1.  Simple Setup
    1. Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe.
    2. Enable alerts (optional)
    3. And you're done!
  2. Visual and audio alerts
    1. Alerts sent directly to your phone
    2. Pop up alerts sent to your terminal
  3. Multi-use
    1. Stocks, Forex, Options, Futures
  4. Flexible
    1. Works on any time frame


Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.09.29 02:24 
 

Good one. Thank you for sharing

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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This algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 90%* accuracy. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time.  Features: Simple setup Drag and drop onto any chart Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phon
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Get alerts when a trend is breaking out. This indicator signals when price makes a large move in the direction of the dominant trend. These signals can serve as entry points, or points to add to an existing position in a trend. Note: Trend following has a low win rate (less than 50 percent), but the return of the average winning trade is typically 3 to 5 times larger than the average losing trade.  Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe. Enable alerts (optional) And you're d
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This system is good at identifying short term reversals in the market. It is based on a machine learning study on market structure, and can be a great tool to scan the market or direct trades. With everything, there isn't a 100% win-rate, but this indicator is sometimes always accurate.   When it thinks a reversal will happen, it will color the candle a specific color, draw an arrow and then alert you on whether to buy or sell the upcoming candle.   Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.09.29 02:24 
 

Good one. Thank you for sharing

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