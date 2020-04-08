Order Blocks Trading

What It Does

  • Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes.

  • Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones.

  • Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block.

  • Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks.

  • Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly.

How To Use It

  1. Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5.

  2. Add it to your chart.

  3. In the settings:

    • Pick your background, bull candle, and bear candle colors.

    • Turn ANN/SMC blocks on/off.

    • Pick the timeframes you wanna scan.

  4. Watch the chart:

    • Blocks = zones price might react to.

    • Arrows = clean signals.

    • Panel = exact OB high/low levels.

Example

You set:

  • Background → Black

  • Bull candles → Lime

  • Bear candles → Red

It draws a bullish SMC block on H1, drops a blue BUY arrow, and the panel shows something like:
Bullish OB: 1.10500 / 1.10250
Now you know your zone + levels, easy.

