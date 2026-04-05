Double Trend Signals


Double Trend Signals (MT4 Indicator)
A powerful, non‑repainting trend‑following indicator built to deliver clean, visually intuitive Buy signals powered by smart filtering and dual‑trend confirmation layers.

The Double Trend Signals indicator simplifies trend trading by combining a unique impulse‑based trend filter with two SuperTrend confirmation layers.

This multi‑filter design strengthens signal quality, filters out market noise, and gives traders confidently confirmed Buy opportunities.

Every signal is strictly generated on bar close (Shift = 1), ensuring permanent, reliable, non‑repainting entries. With customizable stats, precise Take Profit/Exit levels, and universal market compatibility, this tool provides everything needed for disciplined trend trading.

Why Traders Love Double Trend Signals
• Non‑Repainting Accuracy: Every signal is permanent — no repainting, backpainting, or recalculation.
• Visual Trend Clarity: The impulse color panel shows immediate trend direction and strength.
• Two SuperTrend Filters: Strong dual‑layer confirmation reduces false signals and market noise.
• Enhanced Strategy Precision: Built‑in statistics calculate optimized entry levels, TP zones, and exit signals.
• Universal Compatibility: Works on all symbols — forex, gold, indices, crypto — and all timeframes.
• Full Alert System: Get pop-ups, sounds, email alerts, and push notifications instantly.

Key Indicator Features
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Primary Purpose: Buy‑side trend‑following signal generation
• Trend Visualization:
– Impulse color panel to display trend direction
– Dual SuperTrend filters for multi‑layer validation
• Non‑Repainting Engine:
– Signals appear only at candle close (Shift = 1)
– Guaranteed no repainting or reshaping
• Built‑In Statistics:
– Recommended entry price
– Take Profit calculations
– Exit signal logic
• Adjustable Inputs:
– Entry parameter settings
– TP & exit configurations
– SuperTrend behavior
• Works on All Markets & Timeframes:
– M1 to MN1
– Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks
• Alert System:
– Pop‑up alerts
– Email notifications
– Push notifications (mobile)
– Sound alerts
• Current Version: 2.0 (Published December 20, 2020)

Why Choose Double Trend Signals?
This indicator is perfect for traders seeking a clean, dependable, visually clear trend‑following system.

Its combination of impulse filtering, dual SuperTrend confirmation, and non‑repainting precision makes it highly effective for improving entry quality and boosting profitability.

If you want Buy signals that are simple, reliable, and fully confirmed — this tool delivers exactly that.

Master Trend Trading with Confidence. Get the Double Trend Signals Indicator Today!

Recommended products
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Orions Bands Suocera
Umberto Boria
Indicators
The indicator is like a mother-in-law, who talks often, talks a lot and often inappropriately. The indicator, in addition to giving us an entry signal on parameters which I will then list, monitors the trend of the hourly timeframe, OSMA to understand the entry direction, RSI to sense any overbought or oversold conditions from which to abstain, ATR for the volatility and ADX for the trend. Indicator not recommended for newbies. Only the human judgment of these parameters, combined with the entr
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
MatrixEA
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with low risk /// Matrix EA Working with all pairs.   TimeFrame - 1m Deposit Recommended :  If you have an account under $ 100-200, it is best to work with a         Micro account lot=0.1   MICRO  If you have an account under $ 500, it is best to work with a               Micro account lot=0.2  MICRO If you have an account  standard  with 1000  $ , it is best to work with a          lot=0.01    ///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with
Latency Edge
Sabina Fik
Experts
Ось відформатований текст без альтернативних назв у дужках: Latency Edge Scalpel Latency Edge Scalpel is a high-frequency, institutional-grade trading solution engineered for high-precision scalping in the decentralized Forex market. This is not a simple grid or martingale bot; it is a sophisticated mathematical tool designed to exploit micro-structural price gaps and momentary volatility imbalances. The Algorithmic Core At its heart, Latency Edge Scalpel operates on a hybrid volatility-filterin
Pegasus Pro
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Pegasus Pro works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm , but it’s so sensitive, it’s 100% automatic,Pegasus Pro is capable to scalp every different situation ,Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( MAX 5 for majur currency ) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low spreads , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address Live signal,  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+S
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Experts
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will   work in the future.   For these reasons my strategies have good
ATeam Sonic Hope
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Experts
ATeam Sonic Hope ATeam Sonic Hope is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale, sometime EA open more trade with new signal and exit all trade with overall profit. Some ocillators indicator were used to generate signal and use Higher Timeframe as maintrend to entry. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rockyhoangdn/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,  Recomend low spread pair like : EU
Tug
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The algorithm of the advisor calculates the important support and resistance levels. Next, the Expert Advisor calculates the probability of price movement "to" or "away" from this price level. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter If a high probability of price movement in the desired direction is determined, the advisor opens a deal. Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Dangerous trading methods are not used. Recommended instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Ad
Ophiuchus Paid Version
Limitless Trading Enterprise
4.33 (9)
Experts
Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
Fire Wave EA
Ahmed Dwaib
Experts
Important Notice: The Fire Wave Expert Advisor is specifically designed to operate on the   GBP/USD pair   using the   5-minute timeframe . Using the EA on higher timeframes   (such as H1 or above)   significantly   increases risk   and could lead to higher-than-expected drawdowns. This is due to the unique calculations of the strategy, which are optimized for the 5-minute chart. However, if you prefer   lower risk with lower returns , the EA can also be used on the   EUR/USD pair , but with low
Forex Angels
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Forex Angel – Intelligent Risk Guardian for Algorithmic Trading Forex Angel is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to act as a protective layer for your capital in the currency markets. The core philosophy behind the “Angel” is a balanced trading approach that combines precise execution with an advanced safety system, monitoring equity and market volatility in real time. How It Works The EA functions as a high-fidelity execution engine. It does not simply open trades — it actively gu
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Quantum Turtle HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
OVERVIEW Turtle Trading EA v4 is an automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed by Richard Dennis in the 1980s. This EA implements a classic Donchian Channel breakout strategy with modern risk management features including dynamic position sizing based on account equity. STRATEGY Entry Signal: Opens BUY when price breaks above 20-period high; Opens SELL when price breaks below 20-period low Exit Signal: Closes BUY at 10-period low; Closes SELL at 10-period
Element 8
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade. Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Experts
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Evoque Global
Muhammad Mubashir Mirza
Experts
Evoque Global – Reliable Automated Hedging The price will keep increasing by $100 with every  single purchase, so don't be late. Evoque Global   offers a hands-free, adaptive trading solution designed to deliver consistent profits with controlled risk. Using a smart hedging approach, it balances trades to reduce drawdowns and maximize smooth equity growth. This expert advisor works seamlessly in all market conditions—trending or ranging—automatically managing entries, exits, and trade sizes wit
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Experts
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals (MT4 Indicator) A powerful all‑in‑one MT4 indicator providing precise entries, exits, and re‑entries across any timeframe or trading style. The Scalp Arrow Exit Signals is a complete “black‑box” signal system engineered for MT4 traders who want clarity, speed, and reliability. It generates clean buy/sell arrows along with exit, re‑entry, retracement, and pull‑back entry signals — all supported by flexible alerts and customizable risk settings. Whether you scalp fast ch
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Experts
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
More from author
Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard (MT4) A powerful, all‑in‑one MT4 dashboard delivering instant, high‑probability trading signals across multiple currency pairs and multiple timeframes — all from one clean, centralized chart. The Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard simplifies the way you analyze the markets by unifying signals, trend conditions, and key levels into a single view. Driven by an advanced multi‑timeframe trend algorithm, it scans dozens of symbols sim
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard) A powerful multi‑symbol, multi‑timeframe scanner designed for MT5 traders who want fast, accurate, trend‑aligned trading signals — all from a single, intuitive dashboard. What This Dashboard Does This tool scans 28+ currency pairs across multiple timeframes and instantly displays Buy/Sell signals with Entry, TP1/TP2/TP3, and Stop Loss levels. It removes the need for manual chart surfi
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) A powerful automated chart‑pattern and breakout detection system designed for traders who rely on precise price‑action signals. The Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator simplifies advanced technical analysis into clean, actionable Buy/Sell signals. It automatically detects trend lines, chart patterns, and breakout structures — then confirms signals only when the market shows real strength through decisive breaks and validated swing‑level closes. With it
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals (MT4 Indicator) A powerful all‑in‑one MT4 indicator providing precise entries, exits, and re‑entries across any timeframe or trading style. The Scalp Arrow Exit Signals is a complete “black‑box” signal system engineered for MT4 traders who want clarity, speed, and reliability. It generates clean buy/sell arrows along with exit, re‑entry, retracement, and pull‑back entry signals — all supported by flexible alerts and customizable risk settings. Whether you scalp fast ch
Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal (MT4 Indicator) A precision‑engineered MT4 indicator delivering highly confirmed Buy/Sell entries using multi‑timeframe trend alignment, dual‑MACD filtering, and a robust Moving Average trend filter. The Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal is built for traders who want only high‑probability, fully confirmed signals. By combining one set of Moving Averages with two independent MACD confirmations on higher timeframes, this indicator filters out noise, avoids false signals, an
Multi Dashboard Scalper
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Multi Dashboard Scalper (MT4 Indicator) A powerful MT4 scalping dashboard built to reveal true market strength across currencies, commodities, and cross‑pairs — helping you make precise, high‑probability trading decisions in seconds. The Multi Dashboard Scalper analyzes global market strength using a proprietary calculation engine, giving you instant clarity on which currencies and markets are strong, weak, or range‑bound. By visually displaying strength percentages and highlighting optimal BU
Scalp and Swing Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Scalp and Swing Signals (MT4 Indicator) A powerful non‑repainting signal system designed to capture precise reversal points and trend‑following entries across any market and any timeframe. The Scalp and Swing Signals indicator combines a robust dual‑line algorithm with real‑time alerting to help traders identify high‑probability setups at both trend cycle tops/bottoms and during strong trend continuations. With permanent, non‑repainting signals and an intuitive visual structure, traders can en
Reversal Area Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (2)
Indicators
Reversal Area Indicator (MT4) A precision‑engineered MT4 indicator designed to capture market tops, bottoms, and re‑entry points using intelligent Support/Resistance zone detection and high‑probability reversal logic. The Reversal Area Indicator identifies dynamic reversal zones where price is most likely to react, giving you early, accurate Buy/Sell entries with extremely small Stop Losses and exceptional Risk‑to‑Reward potential. Optimized for fast‑moving charts (M1/M5) yet powerful enough f
Top Bottom Scalper
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Top Bottom Scalper (MT4 Indicator) A specialized MT4 tool engineered to pinpoint ultra‑accurate market Tops and Bottoms — perfect for forex scalping and binary options traders who demand precision and timing. The Top Bottom Scalper identifies major reversal points with exceptional accuracy and strengthens those signals using dynamic Support & Resistance zones of varying quality. Whether you trade quick reversals or fast binary setups, this indicator helps you enter at the exact moment price sh
Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard (MT4 Indicator) A powerful, multi‑purpose MT4 trading dashboard built to detect extreme market reversals, trend shifts, and high‑probability swing points across forex pairs, stocks, commodities, and more. The Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard intelligently highlights when the market enters predefined overbought or oversold extremes—helping you anticipate reversal zones with precision. Combined with multi‑timeframe trend analysis, automatic chart opening, and
Matrix Price Action Scalper
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Matrix Price Action Scalper (MT4 Indicator) A powerful, zero‑lag MT4 scalping system built to deliver precise Buy/Sell entries and intelligent re‑entries using pure price action — no oscillators, no lagging indicators, just raw market movement. The Matrix Price Action Scalper is engineered for traders who want fast, accurate, and confirmed scalping signals backed by Higher Time Frame (HTF) trend direction. Its intelligent multi‑mode price action engine analyzes bar structures in real time, gen
Scalper Signals Trader
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Scalper Signals Trader (MT4 Indicator) A powerful, adaptable MT4 signal system designed for both rapid scalping and confident swing trading — with built‑in multi‑timeframe MACD confirmation for superior entry accuracy. The Scalper Signals Trader combines advanced dual‑algorithm logic with multi‑timeframe trend verification to deliver clear, reliable Buy/Sell entries and exits. Whether you prefer fast, aggressive signal flow or highly filtered, confirmation‑based entries, this indicator adapts
Smart Multi Systems
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Smart Multi Systems Indicator (MT4) A powerful all‑in‑one MT4 trading system offering an unmatched 21 Entry Strategies and 8 Exit Strategies , giving you the ability to trade any market condition with precision, flexibility, and confidence. The Smart Multi Systems Indicator is engineered for both new and experienced traders who want a complete technical‑analysis and signal‑generation toolkit inside one highly customizable MT4 indicator. From advanced reversal detection to trend‑following logic
Hni Scalp Swing indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Hni Scalp Swing Indicator (MT4) A versatile, precision‑driven MT4 indicator designed for both fast scalping and high‑quality swing trading , powered by a smart higher‑timeframe confirmation engine. The Hni Scalp Swing Indicator provides reliable Buy/Sell signals across any timeframe, supported by a robust higher‑timeframe filter that dramatically improves signal accuracy. Whether you trade aggressively on M1 or prefer smoother swing setups on H1/H4, this indicator adapts perfectly to your stra
Multi Trend Signal Dashboard
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Multi Trend Signal Dashboard (MT4 Indicator) A complete, visual trend‑trading system for MetaTrader 4 — built to help you instantly identify trend direction, trend strength, and actionable Buy/Sell opportunities across all timeframes. The Multi Trend Signal Dashboard transforms complex market behavior into a clean, intuitive interface that displays trend signals from M1 up to MN1. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and long‑term investors, this dashboard provides clearly defined
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review