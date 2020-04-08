Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal

Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal (MT4 Indicator)

Precision Signals for MT4: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation & Strong Trend Entries!

The "Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal" is an advanced trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), meticulously engineered to provide highly confirmed entry signals with powerful alerts. This intelligent forex tool leverages a sophisticated combination of Multi Time Frame (MTF) conditions, integrating one set of Moving Averages (MA) and two sets of MACD indicators.

What makes this MT4 indicator exceptional is its robust dual-MACD confirmation filter. This unique feature ensures that generated trading signals indicate stronger, more reliable market movements, effectively avoiding false signals, especially during challenging sideways markets. Furthermore, an adjustable Higher Time Frame (HTF) Moving Average filter adds an extra layer of confirmation. The system only triggers a BUY signal when the MA filter of the selected HTF and both sets of MACD from the HTF are in a confirmed uptrend, and similarly for SELL signals. All confirmed trades are clearly marked with ARROW signals on your charts, along with multiple target and stop loss levels for convenient trade management.

Why the Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal is Your Next Essential MT4 Tool:

  • Highly Confirmed Signals: Benefit from a unique dual-MACD and HTF Moving Average filtering system for exceptionally robust buy and sell signals.

  • Reduced False Signals: Specifically designed to filter out noise and avoid false signals, particularly in ranging or sideways markets.

  • Multi-Timeframe Power: Integrates Multi Time Frame analysis to ensure signals align with the broader market trend for higher probability trades.

  • Clear Visual Cues: Easily identify confirmed trades with prominent ARROW signals directly on your MT4 chart.

  • Integrated Risk Management: Conveniently view multiple target and stop loss levels for precise trade planning and execution.

  • Comprehensive Alerts: Receive instant entry alerts so you never miss a high-quality forex trading opportunity.

Detailed Indicator Features:

  • Platform Compatibility: Specifically designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

  • Signal Type: Generates confirmed buy and sell entry signals.

  • Core Logic: Based on Multi Time Frame (MTF) conditions.

  • Filter Combination:

    • One set of Moving Averages (MA).

    • Two sets of MACD indicators (acting as a robust confirmation filter).

  • False Signal Avoidance: Designed to minimize false signals, particularly in sideways markets, by requiring stronger movement confirmation.

  • Higher Time Frame (HTF) MA Filter: An additional, adjustable Moving Average filter that can be set to a higher timeframe for enhanced robustness.

  • Strict Signal Generation Logic:

    • BUY Signal: Only generated if the MA FILTER of the selected HTF AND both sets of MACD of the HTF are in a confirmed uptrend.

    • (Implied SELL Signal: Only generated if the MA FILTER of the selected HTF AND both sets of MACD of the HTF are in a confirmed downtrend.)

  • Visual Signal Confirmation: Confirmed trades are clearly indicated on charts by an ARROW signal.

  • Risk Management Levels Display: Displays multiple Take Profit (TP) target levels and Stop Loss (SL) levels for user convenience.

  • Alerts: Provides instant entry alerts for new trading opportunities.


Why Choose Our Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal Indicator?

The "Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal" is an essential MT4 indicator for any forex trader seeking higher-probability trading signals with built-in confirmation. Its intelligent combination of multi-timeframe Moving Averages and dual MACD filtering ensures robust entries, significantly reducing false signals and improving your trading accuracy. If you want clear, confirmed buy and sell alerts and better risk management on MetaTrader 4, this is the tool for you.

Trade Smarter with Confirmed Trends. Get the Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal Today!



