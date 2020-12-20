Reversal Area Indicator

5

Reversal Area Indicator (MT4)
A precision‑engineered MT4 indicator designed to capture market tops, bottoms, and re‑entry points using intelligent Support/Resistance zone detection and high‑probability reversal logic.

The Reversal Area Indicator identifies dynamic reversal zones where price is most likely to react, giving you early, accurate Buy/Sell entries with extremely small Stop Losses and exceptional Risk‑to‑Reward potential. Optimized for fast‑moving charts (M1/M5) yet powerful enough for any timeframe, this tool delivers fewer but significantly higher‑quality signals—perfect for disciplined scalpers and short‑term traders.

Why This Indicator Gives You a Real Edge
• Accurate Reversal Detection: Pinpoints precise turning points using smart S/R zone analysis at swing highs and lows.
• Excellent Risk‑to‑Reward: Designed for micro stop losses and large reward potential—ideal for aggressive R:R strategies.
• Optimized for Scalping: Built for M1 and M5 trading while remaining effective across all MT4 timeframes.
• High‑Quality Signals Only: Internal filters reduce noise and avoid weak setups during volatile market conditions.
• Intelligent Re‑Entry System: Offers follow‑up entries when price resumes trend direction after a pullback.
• Fully Customizable: Tune zone strength, entry rules, colors, alerts, and MA‑based filters to your trading style.

Core Indicator Features
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Signal Logic:
– Detects S/R reversal zones at swing highs and lows
– Generates Buy/Sell signals with small SL and high R:R
• Ideal Timeframes:
– Optimized for M1 & M5
– Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN1
• Enhanced Filtering System:
– Uses internal structural filters
– Produces fewer but higher‑probability reversal signals, even in volatility
• Re‑Entry Function:
– Generates additional entries in the direction of the established trend
• Customizable Inputs:
– Zone settings & zone‑quality parameters
– Alert filters (e.g., Moving Average alignment)
– Timeframe selection for zone generation
– Zone color customization (strong/weak zones)
– Entry behavior adjustments
• Alerts & Notifications:
– Pop‑up alerts
– Sound alerts
– Email notifications
– Push notifications (mobile)

Why Traders Choose the Reversal Area Indicator
This indicator is perfect for traders who want precision entries, tight stop losses, and high‑probability reversals without relying on lagging technical indicators.

Its intelligent S/R detection, robust filters, and re‑entry capabilities make it ideal for scalpers and short‑term traders seeking consistent, high‑quality setups.

Capture Smart Reversals. Get the Reversal Area Indicator Today!

Reviews 2
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2023.12.22 09:27 
 

Very reliable reversal indicator... few signals but good

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.01.06 03:16 
 

Reliable indicator. Good author communication

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lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2023.12.22 09:27 
 

Very reliable reversal indicator... few signals but good

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.01.06 03:16 
 

Reliable indicator. Good author communication

Shiffolika Kapila
1665
Reply from developer Shiffolika Kapila 2023.01.06 07:44
Thanks For The appreciation
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