Hni Scalp Swing indicator


Hni Scalp Swing Indicator (MT4)
A versatile, precision‑driven MT4 indicator designed for both fast scalping and high‑quality swing trading, powered by a smart higher‑timeframe confirmation engine.

The Hni Scalp Swing Indicator provides reliable Buy/Sell signals across any timeframe, supported by a robust higher‑timeframe filter that dramatically improves signal accuracy.

Whether you trade aggressively on M1 or prefer smoother swing setups on H1/H4, this indicator adapts perfectly to your strategy.

With customizable signal timing (open bar, running bar, or close bar), clean visuals, and comprehensive alerts, it gives traders everything needed to execute trades confidently.

Why Traders Choose the Hni Scalp Swing Indicator
Scalping + Swing Trading in One Tool: Get fast‑paced scalping signals or high‑confirmation swing entries.
Higher Timeframe Filtering: Ensure stronger, more reliable entries by aligning signals with HTF market direction.
Works on Every Timeframe: M1 to Monthly — fully adaptable to any trading approach.
Customizable Signal Timing: Choose signal generation at bar open, intrabar, or bar close.
Rich Alert System: Pop‑up, sound, email, and mobile push alerts keep you ready for every opportunity.
Full Visual Customization: Adjust arrow colors, sizes, and display settings for a clean, intuitive chart.

Key Indicator Features

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

1. Dual‑Style Trading Capability
Aggressive scalping mode
Safer, filtered swing trading mode

2. Higher Timeframe Filter
• Strengthens signal reliability
• Reduces false positives
• Allows user-defined HTF period selection

3. Signal Generation Modes
Opening bar signals
Running (live) bar signals
Bar‑close confirmed signals

4. Customizable Core Inputs
TimeFrames for HTF filtering
RSIPeriods, RSIPrice, LevelOS, LevelOB — RSI configuration for trend & reversal confirmation
SARstep & SARmax — Parabolic SAR sensitivity adjustments

5. Alerts & Notifications
• MT4 pop‑up alerts
• Sound alerts
• Email notifications
• Push notifications for mobile trading

6. Clean Visual Signal Display
• Customizable arrow colors
• Adjustable arrow size & visibility
• Clear and simple Buy/Sell visual cues

Why This Indicator Is a Must‑Have

The Hni Scalp Swing Indicator is ideal for traders who want flexibility without sacrificing signal quality.

Its intelligent higher‑timeframe filter enhances accuracy, while the fully customizable interface and alert system support traders of all styles — scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders alike.

If you're looking for a smart, adaptive MT4 indicator that consistently delivers actionable trading signals, this is the tool for you.

Elevate Your MT4 Trading. Get the Hni Scalp Swing Indicator Today!

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Indicators
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
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Roberto Bonati
Indicators
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TrendDecoder Premium
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5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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