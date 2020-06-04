Scalp and Swing Signals (MT4 Indicator)

A powerful non‑repainting signal system designed to capture precise reversal points and trend‑following entries across any market and any timeframe.

The Scalp and Swing Signals indicator combines a robust dual‑line algorithm with real‑time alerting to help traders identify high‑probability setups at both trend cycle tops/bottoms and during strong trend continuations. With permanent, non‑repainting signals and an intuitive visual structure, traders can enter with greater confidence — whether scalping quickly or holding swing trades longer.

Why This Indicator Stands Out

• Non‑Repainting Accuracy: Every signal is final — no redrawing, repainting, or recalculation.

• Works in All Market Conditions: Excels in both trending and ranging environments.

• Perfect for All Timeframes: From M1 scalping to long‑term trend trading (M1 to MN1).

• Clear Visual Trend Mapping:

– Wave Line (thick): Shows the primary trend direction (green = bullish, red = bearish).

– WEN Line (thin): Identifies high‑probability reversal zones (overbought/oversold).

• Multiple Entry Modes:

– “Wave with Wave” for trend‑following entries.

– “Wave with WEN” for reversal entries within the trend.

• Supports Contra‑Trading: Includes options for counter‑trend signal generation.

• Comprehensive Alerts: Instant pop‑ups, sounds, email, and push notifications.

Core Indicator Features

• Platform: MT4 (MetaTrader 4)

• Signal Logic:

– Detects cycle tops and bottoms

– Identifies strong trend continuation entries

– Trades always guided by main trend direction

• Buy/Sell Logic:

– Buy: Wave line green + oversold WEN line or bullish cycle bottom

– Sell: Wave line red + overbought WEN line or bearish cycle top

• Fully Configurable Inputs:

– WEN period

– Wave trend settings

– Upper/lower OB/OS levels

– Entry mode selection (4 modes)

– Normal vs Reversal trade mode

• Visual Customization:

– Arrow style, colors, text size

– Toggle trend line & signal displays

• Alerts:

– Sound, pop‑up, email, push notifications

• EA Compatibility: A companion Expert Advisor can be requested for automated trading.

Why Traders Choose Scalp and Swing Signals

This indicator provides traders with dependable, non‑repainting entries backed by a uniquely adaptive dual‑line system.

Its ability to capture accurate reversal points, filter trend direction, and operate flawlessly across all markets makes it a versatile tool for scalpers and swing traders looking to increase precision and consistency.

Trade Confidently. Get the Scalp and Swing Signals Indicator Today!