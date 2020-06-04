Scalp and Swing Signals
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 10
Scalp and Swing Signals (MT4 Indicator)
A powerful non‑repainting signal system designed to capture precise reversal points and trend‑following entries across any market and any timeframe.
The Scalp and Swing Signals indicator combines a robust dual‑line algorithm with real‑time alerting to help traders identify high‑probability setups at both trend cycle tops/bottoms and during strong trend continuations. With permanent, non‑repainting signals and an intuitive visual structure, traders can enter with greater confidence — whether scalping quickly or holding swing trades longer.
Why This Indicator Stands Out
• Non‑Repainting Accuracy: Every signal is final — no redrawing, repainting, or recalculation.
• Works in All Market Conditions: Excels in both trending and ranging environments.
• Perfect for All Timeframes: From M1 scalping to long‑term trend trading (M1 to MN1).
• Clear Visual Trend Mapping:
– Wave Line (thick): Shows the primary trend direction (green = bullish, red = bearish).
– WEN Line (thin): Identifies high‑probability reversal zones (overbought/oversold).
• Multiple Entry Modes:
– “Wave with Wave” for trend‑following entries.
– “Wave with WEN” for reversal entries within the trend.
• Supports Contra‑Trading: Includes options for counter‑trend signal generation.
• Comprehensive Alerts: Instant pop‑ups, sounds, email, and push notifications.
Core Indicator Features
• Platform: MT4 (MetaTrader 4)
• Signal Logic:
– Detects cycle tops and bottoms
– Identifies strong trend continuation entries
– Trades always guided by main trend direction
• Buy/Sell Logic:
– Buy: Wave line green + oversold WEN line or bullish cycle bottom
– Sell: Wave line red + overbought WEN line or bearish cycle top
• Fully Configurable Inputs:
– WEN period
– Wave trend settings
– Upper/lower OB/OS levels
– Entry mode selection (4 modes)
– Normal vs Reversal trade mode
• Visual Customization:
– Arrow style, colors, text size
– Toggle trend line & signal displays
• Alerts:
– Sound, pop‑up, email, push notifications
• EA Compatibility: A companion Expert Advisor can be requested for automated trading.
Why Traders Choose Scalp and Swing Signals
This indicator provides traders with dependable, non‑repainting entries backed by a uniquely adaptive dual‑line system.
Its ability to capture accurate reversal points, filter trend direction, and operate flawlessly across all markets makes it a versatile tool for scalpers and swing traders looking to increase precision and consistency.
Trade Confidently. Get the Scalp and Swing Signals Indicator Today!
Excellent service, from a very friendly author. First impression looking good, will update my experiences later. Very very good and profitable indi, picture enclosed from a trade I did 52€uro in an upmovement - later I reduced the position to 0.01 for further testing : https://www.bilder-upload.eu/bild-0767dd-1601278490.png.html