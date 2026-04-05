Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard (MT4 Indicator)

A powerful, multi‑purpose MT4 trading dashboard built to detect extreme market reversals, trend shifts, and high‑probability swing points across forex pairs, stocks, commodities, and more.

The Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard intelligently highlights when the market enters predefined overbought or oversold extremes—helping you anticipate reversal zones with precision.

Combined with multi‑timeframe trend analysis, automatic chart opening, and customizable alert settings, this dashboard gives traders a complete market‑turn detection system in one compact interface.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.

Why Traders Love This Dashboard

• Pinpoint Extreme Reversals: Instantly identifies bullish oversold zones and bearish overbought zones for high‑probability turning points.

• Multi‑Asset Support: Works across forex, indices, stocks, gold, commodities, and more.

• Multi‑Timeframe Trend Insights: Detects potential trend changes and swing reversals with smart timeframe analysis.

• Auto Chart Opening: Automatically opens the related chart when a reversal zone is touched, or open it manually by clicking the dashboard tabs.

• Ideal for Every Style: Highly effective for scalping, day trading, and swing‑based reversal strategies.

• Fully Customizable + Alerts: Adjust Stochastic settings, analysis timeframes, pair lists, and receive instant pop‑up or sound alerts.

Key Indicator Features

• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

• Primary Function: Identifies extreme turning points (tops & bottoms)

• Asset Versatility:

– Forex pairs

– Commodities

– Indices

– Stocks

• Reversal Trading Focus:

– Highlights overbought (bearish) and oversold (bullish) reversal zones

– Helps plan high‑probability reversal entries

• Multi‑Timeframe Engine:

– Analyzes multiple timeframes to suggest trend changes and swing points

• Perfect for:

– Day trading

– Scalping

– Swing trading

• Interactive Chart Functions:

– Click a bullish or bearish reversal tab to instantly open the chart

– Auto‑open when a reversal zone is touched

– Chart timeframe syncs with dashboard timeframe

• Customizable Inputs:

– Stochastic settings (K/D values, levels, smoothing)

– Timeframes for dashboard analysis

– Asset/pair selection

– Visual display options

• Alert Types:

– Pop‑up alerts

– Sound alerts

– Immediate notifications for new reversal conditions

Why Choose the Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard?

This indicator is perfect for traders who want to quickly recognize extreme price conditions and capture reversals before major moves begin.

Its multi‑asset compatibility, reversal‑zone precision, and interactive dashboard design make it a powerful tool for improving timing, accuracy, and risk management across all trading styles on MT4.

Spot Every Market Turn. Get the Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard Today!