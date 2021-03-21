Matrix Price Action Scalper

5

Matrix Price Action Scalper (MT4 Indicator)
A powerful, zero‑lag MT4 scalping system built to deliver precise Buy/Sell entries and intelligent re‑entries using pure price action — no oscillators, no lagging indicators, just raw market movement.

The Matrix Price Action Scalper is engineered for traders who want fast, accurate, and confirmed scalping signals backed by Higher Time Frame (HTF) trend direction.

Its intelligent multi‑mode price action engine analyzes bar structures in real time, generating clean entry and re‑entry opportunities with remarkable precision.

Combine this with flexible exit strategies and instant alerts, and you get a complete price‑action‑driven scalping framework for MetaTrader 4.

Why Traders Love the Matrix Price Action Scalper
• Pure Price Action Logic: No lagging indicators — only clean signals from real bar movement.
• HTF Trend Confirmation: A powerful Higher Time Frame Trend filter ensures your entries align with the dominant market direction.
• Multi‑Mode Signal Engine: Choose between different price‑action signal types for your preferred style.
• Scalping + Re‑Entry Opportunities: Capture the first entry, then continue milking the trend through profitable re‑entries.
• Flexible Exit Styles:
– Target‑based exits
– Reversal‑to‑reversal dynamic exit tracking
• Works on Any Timeframe: From fast M1/M5 scalping to filtered H1/H4 entries.
• Full Alert System: Pop‑ups, sound, email, and push notifications keep you updated instantly.

Key Indicator Features
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Signal Type: Entry & re‑entry Buy/Sell signals
• Signal Engine:
– 100% price‑action‑driven
– Multi‑mode signal generation
• HTF Trend Filter:
– Ensures signals occur in trend direction
– User‑selectable higher timeframes
• Exit Strategies:
– Target‑based TP exits
– Reversal‑to‑reversal exit logic
• Re‑Entry Capabilities:
– Generates new entries when trends continue
– Ideal for compounding small profits during strong moves
• Alert Types:
– Pop‑up
– Email
– Push notification
• Advanced Sensitivity Control:
– “Intrabar” mode for real‑time filtering
– “Next Bar” mode for confirmed candle‑close signals
• Custom Inputs:
– Adjustable signal parameters
– HTF filters
– Entry modes and sensitivity
• Timeframe Compatibility:
– Works on any MT4 timeframe
– Ideal for scalping and short‑term price‑action trading

Why Choose Matrix Price Action Scalper?
If you want a clean, fast, and accurate price‑action system that confirms entries using higher‑timeframe trend analysis, this indicator is an excellent fit.

Its non‑lagging nature, advanced filtering, and powerful re‑entry engine make it ideal for traders who want to extract multiple profits from a single trend while maintaining precision and discipline.

Trade Smarter with Pure Price Action. Get the Matrix Price Action Scalper Today!

Reviews 1
katototo
1375
katototo 2026.02.12 23:11 
 

I have used this for about a year and I must say it is one of the first indicators that go on any chart that I am using . It works a charm on XAUUSD 5 min. Just do not be greedy.

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katototo
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katototo 2026.02.12 23:11 
 

I have used this for about a year and I must say it is one of the first indicators that go on any chart that I am using . It works a charm on XAUUSD 5 min. Just do not be greedy.

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