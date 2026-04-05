Smart Multi Systems


Smart Multi Systems Indicator (MT4)
A powerful all‑in‑one MT4 trading system offering an unmatched 21 Entry Strategies and 8 Exit Strategies, giving you the ability to trade any market condition with precision, flexibility, and confidence.

The Smart Multi Systems Indicator is engineered for both new and experienced traders who want a complete technical‑analysis and signal‑generation toolkit inside one highly customizable MT4 indicator.

From advanced reversal detection to trend‑following logic, momentum setups, volatility-based entries, and intelligent exit strategies — this indicator gives you total control over your trading approach.

With deeply configurable modules (RSI, Stochastic, MA, KPeriod/DPeriod, ADR-based targets/stops, CCI, Volatility MA, TrendFinder, Impulse filters, and more), you can tailor your strategy to perfectly match your style, timeframe, and risk profile.

Why Smart Multi Systems Is a Game‑Changer
21 Entry Strategies: Switch effortlessly between multiple high‑probability entry techniques based on trend, momentum, volatility, reversal patterns, and hybrid logic.
8 Exit Strategies: Secure profits or limit losses using intelligent exit modules designed for dynamic market conditions.
Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically calculate Take Profit & Stop Loss using ADR-based Target/Stop Settings to enhance your reward-to-risk consistency.
Advanced Technical Filters: Integrate RSI, MA, Stochastic, CCI, Bands, VMA, and other tools for ultra‑robust signal filtering.
Real-Time Alerts: Get instant pop-up, email, and mobile push notifications for all entries/exits.
On-Chart Dashboard: View recent signals, key parameters, and market info directly on your chart — no extra tools needed.
Ultimate Customization: From colors to fonts, signal types to filtering strength, you control every detail.

Key Indicator Features

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

1. Extensive Trading Strategy Library

21 Entry Strategies include:
• Trend continuation entries
• Reversal setups
• Momentum & impulse entries
• Stochastic‑based reversals
• CCI/RSI hybrids
• Volatility breakouts
• Multi-condition entries
…and more.

8 Exit Strategies include:
• Momentum fade exits
• Reversal exits
• Trend pullback exits
• ADR-based dynamic exits
• Signal-cross exits
…and several others.

2. Comprehensive Technical Parameter Control

KPeriod / DPeriod / Slowing / Price settings
Target & Stop Based Settings (ADR logic)
Label customization for chart clarity

3. Integrated Filters & Advanced Modules

RSI Module: OB/OS levels & momentum signals
MA Module: Trend direction & dynamic support/resistance
Stochastic Module: Reversal & momentum entries
TrendFinder: Deep trend confirmation
Volatility MA (VMA): Adaptive market filtering
Impulse Module: Detect explosive price moves
Rev EX Alt Module: Bands, CCI, RSI & Stochastic combo settings for alternative strategies
CRE_SIG_TME_AL Module: Precision exit logic with alerts
Arrow IND Module: Full arrow display and alert customization
K_SIG Module: Backtest support, CCI/VC levels, and display controls

4. Visual Customization

• Modify text colors, sizes, and styles
• Adjust dashboard visuals
• Show/hide historical records
• Highlight preferred signals

Why Traders Choose Smart Multi Systems

If you want complete control over your trading system without using multiple indicators, Smart Multi Systems is your all‑in‑one solution. With 21 entry strategies, 8 exit techniques, deep technical filters, rich customization, and dynamic risk‑management tools, you can trade confidently in any market — trends, ranges, reversals, or breakouts.

It’s perfect for traders who want flexibility, precision, and a fully modular MT4 system designed for real‑world performance.

Take Control of Your Trading Strategy.
Get the Smart Multi Systems Indicator for MT4 Today!

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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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