Multi Trend Signal Dashboard


Multi Trend Signal Dashboard (MT4 Indicator)
A complete, visual trend‑trading system for MetaTrader 4 — built to help you instantly identify trend direction, trend strength, and actionable Buy/Sell opportunities across all timeframes.

The Multi Trend Signal Dashboard transforms complex market behavior into a clean, intuitive interface that displays trend signals from M1 up to MN1.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and long‑term investors, this dashboard provides clearly defined entries, targets, and stop‑loss levels — allowing you to trade with confidence and precision.

Why Traders Rely on the Multi Trend Signal Dashboard
Instant Trend Clarity: View trend direction & strength across all major timeframes at a glance.
Accurate Buy/Sell Signals: Built on multi‑timeframe trend logic for high‑probability entries.
Auto Chart Opening: Automatically loads the relevant chart the moment a new signal appears.
Clear Entry, TP & SL Levels: Get logical trading levels directly on the dashboard and via alerts.
Fully Customizable: From Ichimoku settings to ATR, line colors, chart types, and timeframe combinations.
Comprehensive Alerts: Stay ahead of market moves with pop‑up, sound, and on‑screen notifications.

Key Dashboard Features

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Power Analysis

• Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
• Trend direction, strength, and status displayed visually
• Helps identify alignment across short-, mid-, and long‑term trends

2. Clear Trading Levels

Dashboard provides:
Entry Points
Target Levels (TP)
Stop‑Loss Levels (SL)
All levels are displayed on-screen and included in alert messages.

3. Alerts Panel

• Shows real-time entry, stop-loss, and profit-target levels
• Sound alerts for immediate notification
• Configure alerts for selected currency pairs only
• Full customization for amount of pairs displayed

4. Auto‑Chart Open Feature

• Automatically loads the chart where a new signal is generated
• Chart timeframe syncs with the dashboard
• Saves time and ensures faster reaction to opportunities

5. Deep Customization Options

Indicator Settings:
• Chart Type
• Ichimoku (TenkanSen, KijunSen, SenkoSpan)
• ATR Settings
• Stop‑loss / Take‑profit configuration
• Line visibility toggles

Visual Customization:
• Adjustable colors for bullish, bearish, and flat trends
• Customizable candlestick colors
• Custom colors for entry, TP, and SL lines

Why This Dashboard Is a Must‑Have

The Multi Trend Signal Dashboard is designed for traders who value simplicity, accuracy, and speed.

Its intelligent trend‑reading engine, paired with clear trade levels and auto‑chart functionality, gives you a complete trading workflow in one place.

Whether you're scalping or position trading, this dashboard helps you quickly identify high‑probability setups and manage trades confidently.

Gain the Trend Advantage. Get the Multi Trend Signal Dashboard Today!

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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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