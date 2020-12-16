Flood Trading Ea

STRATEGY : INVEST 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 each Balance DOUBLING / TRIPLING !!!!

EA works on trend and trend reversal on any timeframe : results given on M5 Timeframes with moving average from 500 to 1000

EA works on any symbols and gave good results : I made lot of testing on EURUSD

EA opens trades with trend using moving averages

you Set the Lot Risk "LotSafety" input : 1 High risk lot --> High Profit but also you will STOP OUT so that you will must use the "Invest 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 Strategy"

: higher LotSafety values leads to low DD and Low profit and get you away from StopOUT

EA continues opening trades with variable determined shift difference than last trade " Shift " in pips

You select the lot factor for new trades opened in same trend " LotTrendEscaling " input set to 1 --> increasing leads to high escaled lots -->high risk

You select the lot factor for Reverse trend trades opened " LotReverseEscaling " input set to 1 --> increasing leads to high escaled lots -->high risk

EA will close trades when reaching the profit calculated " Profit % to margin " you decide at what % of profit from used margin to close trades

BUT if trend reverses it will open escaled trades in new trend and will close when reaching the profit determine by " Profit % to margin "

the moving average " ma1 " is used to determine trend

I prefer using parameters for high risk until STOPOUT and following the " STRATEGY : INVEST 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 each Balance DOUBLING / TRIPLING "





some Results on EURUSD M5 Chart for over one year:

Symbol ma Investing

Lot risk profit % to margin lotTrendEscaling lotReversalEscaling

Shit in points between trades Trades from 7/2019 to 12 /2020 Profit DD EUUSD 1000 200 $ 10 High Risk 50% 1 1 8 pips 380 4000 % !! before STOP OUT - Using strategy invest 1/3 Witdraw 1/3 when balance doubling - you ivested 200 $ out of 600 $ and leave 400 $ (out balance)

you should have withdrawn 1400 $ before STOP OUT so you should have on hand now 1400+400 + 200 in balance = 2000 $

Now Restart investing 1/3 balance = 650 $ with out balance 1350 $ and so on ! 90% EURUSD 1000 200 $ 30 10% 1 1 8 pips 1717 trades 140% 27% EURUSD

1000 200 $ 100 lower risk 10% 1 1 8 pips 1426 trades 20% 6% EURUSD

1000 200 $ 30 50% 1 1 8 pips





EURUSD

1000 200 $ 1000 10% 2 increased Risk 0.2 minimized Risk 8 pips 1725 trades 70 % 21% EURUSD 1000 200 $ 10 30% 1 1 5 pips 675 trades 1425% 54% EURUSD 1000 200 $ 100 10% 1 3 5 pips 2475 trades 48% 12%



