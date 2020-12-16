Flood Trading Ea
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
STRATEGY : INVEST 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 each Balance DOUBLING / TRIPLING !!!!
EA works on trend and trend reversal on any timeframe : results given on M5 Timeframes with moving average from 500 to 1000
EA works on any symbols and gave good results : I made lot of testing on EURUSD
EA opens trades with trend using moving averages
you Set the Lot Risk "LotSafety" input : 1 High risk lot --> High Profit but also you will STOP OUT so that you will must use the "Invest 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 Strategy"
: higher LotSafety values leads to low DD and Low profit and get you away from StopOUT
EA continues opening trades with variable determined shift difference than last trade " Shift" in pips
You select the lot factor for new trades opened in same trend " LotTrendEscaling" input set to 1 --> increasing leads to high escaled lots -->high risk
You select the lot factor for Reverse trend trades opened " LotReverseEscaling" input set to 1 --> increasing leads to high escaled lots -->high risk
EA will close trades when reaching the profit calculated " Profit % to margin " you decide at what % of profit from used margin to close trades
BUT if trend reverses it will open escaled trades in new trend and will close when reaching the profit determine by " Profit % to margin "
the moving average " ma1" is used to determine trend
I prefer using parameters for high risk until STOPOUT and following the " STRATEGY : INVEST 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 each Balance DOUBLING / TRIPLING "
some Results on EURUSD M5 Chart for over one year:
|Symbol
|ma
|Investing
|Lot risk
|profit % to margin
|lotTrendEscaling
|lotReversalEscaling
|Shit in points between trades
|Trades from 7/2019 to 12 /2020
|Profit
|DD
|EUUSD
|1000
|200 $
|10 High Risk
|50%
|1
|1
|8 pips
|380
| 4000 % !! before STOP OUT - Using strategy invest 1/3 Witdraw 1/3 when balance doubling - you ivested 200 $ out of 600 $ and leave 400 $ (out balance)
you should have withdrawn 1400 $ before STOP OUT so you should have on hand now 1400+400 + 200 in balance = 2000 $
Now Restart investing 1/3 balance = 650 $ with out balance 1350 $ and so on !
|90%
|EURUSD
|1000
|200 $
|30
|10%
|1
|1
|8 pips
|
1717 trades
|140%
|27%
|EURUSD
|1000
|200 $
|100 lower risk
|10%
|1
|1
|8 pips
|1426 trades
|20%
|6%
|EURUSD
|1000
|200 $
|30
|50%
|1
|1
|8 pips
|EURUSD
|1000
|200 $
|1000
|10%
|2 increased Risk
|0.2 minimized Risk
|8 pips
|1725 trades
|70 %
|21%
|EURUSD
|1000
|200 $
|10
|30%
|1
|1
|5 pips
|675 trades
|1425%
|54%
|EURUSD
|1000
|200 $
|100
|10%
|1
|3
|5 pips
|2475 trades
|48%
|12%