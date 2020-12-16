Flood Trading Ea

STRATEGY : INVEST 1/3 Withdraw 1/3  each Balance DOUBLING /  TRIPLING !!!!

EA works on trend and trend reversal on any timeframe  : results given on M5 Timeframes with moving average from 500 to 1000

EA works on any symbols and gave good results : I made lot of testing on EURUSD

EA opens trades with trend using moving averages

you Set the Lot Risk "LotSafety" input : 1 High risk lot --> High Profit but also you will STOP OUT so that you will must use the "Invest 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 Strategy"

   : higher LotSafety values leads to low DD and Low profit and get you away from StopOUT

EA continues opening trades with variable determined shift difference than last trade " Shift" in pips

You select the lot factor for new trades opened in same trend " LotTrendEscaling" input set to 1 --> increasing leads to high escaled lots -->high risk

You select the lot factor for Reverse trend trades opened  " LotReverseEscaling" input set to 1  --> increasing leads to high escaled lots -->high risk


EA will close trades when reaching the profit calculated " Profit % to margin " you decide at what % of profit from used margin to close trades

BUT if trend reverses it will open escaled trades in new trend and will close when reaching the profit determine by " Profit % to margin "

the moving average " ma1" is used to determine trend

I prefer using parameters for high risk until STOPOUT and following the " STRATEGY : INVEST 1/3 Withdraw 1/3  each Balance DOUBLING / TRIPLING  "


some Results on EURUSD M5 Chart for over one year:

Symbol ma   Investing 
 Lot risk profit % to margin lotTrendEscaling lotReversalEscaling
Shit in points between trades Trades from 7/2019 to 12 /2020 Profit DD
 EUUSD  1000  200 $  10 High Risk  50%  1  1  8 pips  380  4000 % !! before STOP OUT - Using strategy invest 1/3 Witdraw 1/3 when balance doubling - you ivested 200 $ out of 600 $ and leave 400 $ (out balance)
you should have withdrawn 1400 $ before STOP OUT so you should have on hand now 1400+400 + 200 in balance = 2000 $
Now Restart investing 1/3 balance = 650 $ with out balance 1350 $ and so on !		  90%
EURUSD 1000  200 $ 30 10% 1 1 8 pips
1717 trades
140% 27%
EURUSD
1000  200 $ 100 lower risk 10% 1 1 8 pips 1426 trades 20% 6%
EURUSD
1000  200 $ 30 50% 1 1 8 pips


EURUSD
1000  200 $ 1000 10% 2  increased Risk 0.2 minimized Risk 8 pips 1725 trades 70 % 21%
 EURUSD  1000  200 $  10 30%  1  1  5 pips  675 trades  1425%  54%
EURUSD  1000  200 $  100  10%  1  3  5 pips  2475 trades  48%  12%


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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
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5 (2)
Experts
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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5 (1)
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Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
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3 (2)
Indicators
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Buy Sell Zones1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One   Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2-
PowerMeter Currencies Table inChart
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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