Scalper MultiCharts

ScalperMultiChartsMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.
Features
- The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses , Gold, Silver .
- The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods
- The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding
- The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker
- The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders
Recommendations
- Any broker with a narrow spread and fast execution of orders is suitable for trading
- The minimum recommended deposit is $100
- The Expert Advisor can be used with default parameters, it is enough to install the Expert Advisor on the chart
Parameters
- Slippage - price slippage
- Magic - a magic number
- Lot - order volume
- TradeHour-the trading hour of the adviser
- and others...
Before allowing an expert to trade on a particular currency pair, test the symbol in the tester on the history of your broker, because the Expert Advisor is sensitive to the spread and execution speed.
A high profit in the past does not guarantee the same high in the future.
Very good and save EA. One of the best in mql5.