Scalper MultiCharts

ScalperMultiChartsMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.

Features

The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses , Gold, Silver .

. The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods

The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding

The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker

The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders

Recommendations

Any broker with a narrow spread and fast execution of orders is suitable for trading

The minimum recommended deposit is $100

The Expert Advisor can be used with default parameters, it is enough to install the Expert Advisor on the chart

Parameters

Slippage - price slippage

Magic - a magic number

Lot - order volume

TradeHour-the trading hour of the adviser

and others...





Before allowing an expert to trade on a particular currency pair, test the symbol in the tester on the history of your broker, because the Expert Advisor is sensitive to the spread and execution speed.

A high profit in the past does not guarantee the same high in the future.