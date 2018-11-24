Scalper MultiCharts

2.6

ScalperMultiChartsMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping. 

Features

  • The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses , Gold, Silver .
  • The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods
  • The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding
  • The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker
  • The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders

Recommendations

  • Any broker with a narrow spread and fast execution of orders is suitable for trading
  • The minimum recommended deposit is $100
  • The Expert Advisor can be used with default parameters, it is enough to install the Expert Advisor on the chart

Parameters

  • Slippage - price slippage
  • Magic - a magic number
  • Lot - order volume
  • TradeHour-the trading hour of the adviser
  • and others... 

Before allowing an expert to trade on a particular currency pair, test the symbol in the tester on the history of your broker, because the Expert Advisor is sensitive to the spread and execution speed. 
A high profit in the past does not guarantee the same high in the future.
Reviews 5
mike180971
675
mike180971 2020.11.23 08:34 
 

Very good and save EA. One of the best in mql5.

frifrafrank
359
frifrafrank 2019.05.13 21:17 
 

Denis is always ready and available to answer questions.

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News Trading Machine -       The Expert Advisor trades on economic news downloaded from the MQL5 calendar. For each news item, two pending orders (BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP) are placed at a specified distance from the current price. Peculiarities The advisor can trade any number of trading instruments from one chart. The advisor does not use risky methods The advisor sets stop-loss and take-profit for all orders. The advisor uses a magic number to identify its orders. The advisor has a user-friendly
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mike180971
675
mike180971 2020.11.23 08:34 
 

Very good and save EA. One of the best in mql5.

PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2020.07.02 13:45 
 

This is junk and at some point it will wipe your account.

Ray
402
Ray 2020.05.24 10:29 
 

Wasted money buying this EA. It doesn't trade when set many pairs on 24 hours - setting as advised by seller. And when it does it only makes 1 to 2 trade on a pair and only at 00:xx hour. Seller claimed there is no signal. No signals for the whole day and week other than 00:xx hour? Something is wrong with this EA. Do not buy!

valhs
1867
valhs 2019.12.31 11:16 
 

opens regularly positions, majority closes with profit, but at the end sum of loss (minority positions) was bigger than sum of profit (majority positions), two month test

frifrafrank
359
frifrafrank 2019.05.13 21:17 
 

Denis is always ready and available to answer questions.

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