FxAdvisorLimit

Multi-currency Expert Advisor. The Expert Advisor consists of three popular indicators (Moving Average, Stochastic, and MACD). It is possible to use all three indicators together or separately. Trading takes place with pending Limit orders. The EA uses profit averaging for the current open BUY and SELL orders. The Expert Advisor settings are very simple and have all the necessary functions, both for trading and for indicators.



Basic Expert settings 

         Magic - magic number of the order;
Volume - the volume of the opened transaction;

Slippage - price Slippage when opening an order;

Take Profit - Desired profit in points;

Stop Loss-Closing an order when a certain loss in points is reached;

The opening of opposite orders with the turn signal – opening trades when the signal changes

Use Order Limit – on / off limit orders

Order grid step – distance between placed orders

Volume increase ratio – this parameter increases the initial lot by adding the specified value in it (if the value of Volume increase ratio=0, the parameter is disabled)

Percentage of coverage of a losing position of a profitable one – closing a losing trade relative to an open positive one as a percentage

Take Profit - Desired profit in points;

Trailing Stop-transfer of Stop Loss to the order opening price when the positive profit specified in points is reached;

Step Trailing - the Step of following the Trailing Stop after transferring the Stop Loss to the order opening price;

Setting unit MovinAverage-the indicator has all the main functions plus:

MovingAverage - on/off (disabling the indicator, i.e., when analyzing other indicators for opening a position, the MovinAverage indicator will not be taken into account);
Shift - (shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods back).
A signal to buy (sell) in MovinAverage indicator is crossing the price Bid from the top to the bottom line of the indicator, to purchase (buy) the intersection of the Ask price below the top line of the indicator

Distance - if this parameter is specified, the order will open when the price is removed from MovingAverage by the specified distance. (If Distance=0, this parameter is disabled.)

Setting unit Stochastic-the indicator has all the main functions.:

Stochastic - on/off (disabling the indicator, i.e., when analyzing other indicators for opening a position, the Stochastic indicator will not be taken into account);
Shift - (shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods back);
Sale level if K and D period above this level-Using the indicator levels, this level opens a sale transaction if Kperiod and Dperiod are Above the selected level and Dperiod crosses Kperiod from top to bottom ( Sale level if K and D period above this level) when set to off, this level is turned off;
Purchase level if K and D period below this level-this level opens a purchase transaction if Kperiod and Dperiod are Below the selected level and Dperiod crosses Kperiod from bottom to top ( Purchase level if K and D period below this level) when set to off, this level is disabled;
Sale level if K and D period above this level and Purchase level if K and D period below this level - with levels 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95. 
Setting unit of MACD indicator has all the basic features plus:

on/off (disabling the indicator, i.e., when analyzing other indicators for opening a position, the MACD indicator will not be taken into account).


Additional Expert settings
The choice of day of the week – select the day of the week when trading is allowed, and if there are open trades, then trading will continue until they are completed.
Not to repeat if the order was closed with profit – do not open a trade if the signal from the indicator persists and the last order was closed with a positive profit.
Not to repeat if the order is closed with stoploss - do not open a trade if the signal from the indicator persists and the last order closed with a negative profit.


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