Conscious spirit oracle EA

The Expert Advisor is designed to detect a trend reversal by trading multiple instrument

The algorithm used here is accurately detects the trend based on neural network in all the major symbols in the market and generates entry and exit signals.

The Expert Advisor has aggressive management and trading methods, which allows you to get big profits in a short time.


The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 1000 .. $ Preferred amount 2500 

The trading timeframe is M15 / H1 / H4 / D1.

• Minimum deposit 1000 $ (per trading pair)

• Broker with minimal slippage.

• Any type of account

• Leverage 1: 100 or higher

• Very easy to set up and use


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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