QuickSignal4

This is a script for quick evaluation and selection of the most appropriate signals from the available database. The list can be sorted (ascending or descending) by the following criteria:

Position in the Rating of Signals;

The number of subscribers;

Date of signal monitoring start;

ROI (Return on Investment);

Trading result in pips;

Number of trades;

Signal subscription price;

Account balance;

Account growth in percent;

Maximum drawdown.

Signals can be filtered by the following criteria: