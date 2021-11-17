QuickSignal4

This is a script for quick evaluation and selection of the most appropriate signals from the available database. The list can be sorted (ascending or descending) by the following criteria:

  • Position in the Rating of Signals;
  • The number of subscribers;
  • Date of signal monitoring start;
  • ROI (Return on Investment);
  • Trading result in pips;
  • Number of trades;
  • Signal subscription price;
  • Account balance;
  • Account growth in percent;
  • Maximum drawdown.

Signals can be filtered by the following criteria:

  • Account type (real, demo or contest);
  • The name of a broker;
  • The login of the signal author.
