Tick Advisor
- Experts
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 2.12
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!).
You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections.
Parameters
Risk management:
- enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.
- factor of volume <= 0 disabled
- portion of partial closing
- limit of number of addition - limit for position increase
- limit step additions - position increase step control
- threshold expert stop (MarginLevel) - Margin level to stop position increase. If 0, non stop is used.
- trigger threshold expert (MarginLevel) - Margin level to restart position increase.
- output threshold for losses - threshold to exit in case of loss.
Maintaining positions:
- take_profit - number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used).
- stop_loss - number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used).
- trailing_stop - number of points to set Trailing Stop (0 - not used).
Strategy settings:
- period accurate - period for accurate entry settings.
- deviation accurate - deviation of the accurate entry settings.
- period general - period of the main entry setting.
- deviation general - deviation of the main entry setting.
Settings of additional indicators:
- CCI period
- MACD Period for Fast Moving Average
- MACD Period for Slow Moving Average
- MACD Period for Signal line
- Parabolic SAR step
- Parabolic SAR maximum
- RSI period If a value of less than ! is used for an indicator, this indicator is disabled.
- Momentum period - period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum indicator.
- Smoothed Period - period for calculating moving average of the Momentum indicator.
- Momentum limit - deviation limit of the averaged Momentum indicator.
- Momentum2 period - period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum2 indicator.
- Smoothed2 Period - period for calculating moving average of the Momentum2 indicator.
- Momentum2 limit - deviation limit of the averaged Momentum2 indicator.
Time filter parameters:
- GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter.
- time filter ban 1, time filter ban 2 - restrictive filter intervals are set in a string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples.
- time filter hours shift
Timeframe for most of indicators can be selected by setting parameters 'time frame...' using the values of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES