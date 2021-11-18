Tick Advisor

Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!).

You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections.


Parameters

Risk management:

  • enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.
  • factor of volume <= 0 disabled
  • portion of partial closing
  • limit of number of addition - limit for position increase
  • limit step additions - position increase step control
  • threshold expert stop (MarginLevel) - Margin level to stop position increase. If 0, non stop is used.
  • trigger threshold expert (MarginLevel) - Margin level to restart position increase.
  • output threshold for losses - threshold to exit in case of loss.

Maintaining positions:

  • take_profit - number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used).
  • stop_loss - number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used).
  • trailing_stop - number of points to set Trailing Stop (0 - not used).

Strategy settings:

  • period accurate - period for accurate entry settings.
  • deviation accurate - deviation of the accurate entry settings.
  • period general - period of the main entry setting.
  • deviation general - deviation of the main entry setting.

Settings of additional indicators:

  • CCI period
  • MACD Period for Fast Moving Average
  • MACD Period for Slow Moving Average
  • MACD Period for Signal line
  • Parabolic SAR step
  • Parabolic SAR maximum
  • RSI period If a value of less than ! is used for an indicator, this indicator is disabled.
  • Momentum period - period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum indicator.
  • Smoothed Period - period for calculating moving average of the Momentum indicator.
  • Momentum limit - deviation limit of the averaged Momentum indicator.
  • Momentum2 period - period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum2 indicator.
  • Smoothed2 Period - period for calculating moving average of the Momentum2 indicator.
  • Momentum2 limit - deviation limit of the averaged Momentum2 indicator.

Time filter parameters:

  • GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter.
  • time filter ban 1, time filter ban 2 - restrictive filter intervals are set in a string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples.
  • time filter hours shift

Timeframe for most of indicators can be selected by setting parameters 'time frame...' using the values of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES

