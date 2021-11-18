Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!).

You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections.





Parameters

Risk management:

enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.

- a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended. factor of volume <= 0 disabled

<= 0 disabled portion of partial closing

limit of number of addition - limit for position increase

- limit for position increase limit step additions - position increase step control

- position increase step control threshold expert stop (MarginLevel) - Margin level to stop position increase. If 0, non stop is used.

- Margin level to stop position increase. If 0, non stop is used. trigger threshold expert (MarginLevel) - Margin level to restart position increase.

- Margin level to restart position increase. output threshold for losses - threshold to exit in case of loss.

Maintaining positions:

take_profit - number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used).

- number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used). stop_loss - number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used).

- number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used). trailing_stop - number of points to set Trailing Stop (0 - not used).

Strategy settings:

period accurate - period for accurate entry settings.

- period for accurate entry settings. deviation accurate - deviation of the accurate entry settings.

- deviation of the accurate entry settings. period general - period of the main entry setting.

- period of the main entry setting. deviation general - deviation of the main entry setting.

Settings of additional indicators:

CCI period

MACD Period for Fast Moving Average

MACD Period for Slow Moving Average

MACD Period for Signal line

Parabolic SAR step

Parabolic SAR maximum

RSI period If a value of less than ! is used for an indicator, this indicator is disabled.

If a value of less than ! is used for an indicator, this indicator is disabled. Momentum period - period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum indicator.

- period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum indicator. Smoothed Period - period for calculating moving average of the Momentum indicator.

- period for calculating moving average of the Momentum indicator. Momentum limit - deviation limit of the averaged Momentum indicator.

- deviation limit of the averaged Momentum indicator. Momentum2 period - period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum2 indicator.

- period (number of bars) for calculating price change of the Momentum2 indicator. Smoothed2 Period - period for calculating moving average of the Momentum2 indicator.

- period for calculating moving average of the Momentum2 indicator. Momentum2 limit - deviation limit of the averaged Momentum2 indicator.

Time filter parameters:

GoodHourOfDay , BadHoursOfDay , GoodDayOfWeek , BadDaysOfWeek - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter.

, , , - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter. time filter ban 1 , time filter ban 2 - restrictive filter intervals are set in a string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples.

, - restrictive filter intervals are set in a string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples. time filter hours shift

Timeframe for most of indicators can be selected by setting parameters 'time frame...' using the values of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES