ReplicatorDemo

This is a free demo version of the Replicator utility (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23028), which trades the minimum lot and only on EURUSD.

The program is designed for copying your successful orders.

The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to place the next orders, especially if it happens at night.

Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, or the price goes too far away and the pending order will not trigger.

An offset is provided for inclined channels. The order will be opened with the specified offset.

The program selects the orders closed no later than 15 minutes ago.

In the screenshot you can see that three profitable orders were possible until the price went upwards and a loss was received. The first order was placed manually, the program placed the other three.

The expiration time of the pending orders is a day.





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