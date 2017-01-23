Tribal EA is the newest conservative trading Expert Advisor with a powerful order control filter, the development of which took the last six months.

The EA does not use martingale, averaging or similar risky techniques. It always uses stop loss, tale profit and order closure based on additional filters.

All appropriate settings are stored in the Expert Advisor code, so there is no need to download additional set files - you only need to attach the EA to recommended pairs. The settings are valid for GMT+2 brokers. If your broker's time differs, set the appropriate value of GMT Time Shift. You can also choose and use your settings (set UseAuthorSetFiles = fasle).

Test results: DOWNLOAD

Timeframe: M15

M15 Trading pairs: AUDCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD

AUDCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD Trading time: night hours

night hours Leverage: 1:100 and above.

Recommendations

Deposit: $200 per 0.01 lot.

$200 per 0.01 lot. Spread: 2-3 at most

2-3 at most Broker trading time: GMT+2 DST

Parameters

All settings in points are given for 2-digit (JPY) and 4-digit quotes. Values are automatically multiplied by 10 for trading accounts with 3- and 5-digit quotes.

General settings:

UseAuthorSetFiles - use optimized properly tested unique sets. Set to false if you want to trade using your custom parameters.

- use optimized properly tested unique sets. Set to false if you want to trade using your custom parameters. Set Name - the name of the user created set file.

- the name of the user created set file. MagicNumber - a unique magic number.

- a unique magic number. Slippage - Slippage pips

- Slippage pips Lots - default lot value.

- default lot value. Auto Risk % - risk value as the percent of deposit per trade. The parameter is ignored if Lots is set to true.

- risk value as the percent of deposit per trade. The parameter is ignored if is set to true. Raise Lot After SL (Multiplier) - multiplier for next order lot if last was closed in loss

- multiplier for next order lot if last was closed in loss Max Spread - the maximum allowable spread value, above which the EA will not open orders; in points.

- the maximum allowable spread value, above which the EA will not open orders; in points. Static Take Profit Pips .

. Dynamic TP Channel Percent - take profit value as the percent of the channel width. Static TP is disable if the parameter is set to > 0.

- take profit value as the percent of the channel width. Static TP is disable if the parameter is set to > 0. Stop Loss - stop loss value in points

- stop loss value in points Hedging Orders - allow opening opposite orders when a signal appears.

Enter settings:

Bollinger Period - Bollinger Bands indicator period

- Bollinger Bands indicator period Bollinger Deviation - the Deviation value of the Bollinger Bands indicator

- the Deviation value of the Bollinger Bands indicator Min Channel Width - the minimum distance between the lines of the channel Bollinger Bands

- the minimum distance between the lines of the channel Bollinger Bands Filter Max Candle Size - maximum value of the previous candlestick, orders will not be opened if the candlestick was larger.

- maximum value of the previous candlestick, orders will not be opened if the candlestick was larger. Pause After Stop Loss - stop trading for the specified number of minutes after a losing trade.

Trailing stop/Breakeven:

Trailling Start - the distance in points from the opening price to activate Trailing Stop.

- the distance in points from the opening price to activate Trailing Stop. Trailling Distance - distance of trailing stop from the current price.

distance of trailing stop from the current price. Breakeven - the distance in points from the opening price to move the stop loss value to breakeven

EXIT SETTINGS

Time Filter (minutes) - closing trades after the passage of time in minutes

- closing trades after the passage of time in minutes Min profit to exit - the minimum allowed profit in pips for closing by the time filter

- the minimum allowed profit in pips for closing by the time filter Exit Distance - close the order if it crossed the opposite side of the BB channel.

- close the order if it crossed the opposite side of the BB channel. Min profit to exit - the minimum allowed profit in pips for closing by BB channel filter

- the minimum allowed profit in pips for closing by BB channel filter MA Period - the period of the Moving Average indicator to exit when you change its direction

- the period of the Moving Average indicator to exit when you change its direction Pips to close MA filter - the minimum allowed profit in pips for closing by the MA filter

Trade Time Filter:

TimeShift - broker's time shift. Can also be a negative value.

broker's time shift. Can also be a negative value. Start Trade Hour - EA trading start hour

- EA trading start hour End Trade Hour - EA trading end hour

Friday Stop Filter. Friday: Stop Trade Hour - Hour when all new orders stoped to open at Friday. When -1 - filter off

- Hour when all new orders stoped to open at Friday. When -1 - filter off Friday: Stop Trade Minute - Minutes when all new orders stoped to open at Friday. When -1 - filter off

- Minutes when all new orders stoped to open at Friday. When -1 - filter off



Other Settings:

Show InfoPanel - show/hide information panel

show/hide information panel Show Label on chart - display labels with information

- display labels with information Color InfoPanel - background color for the information panel

- background color for the information panel Logs Type - Show logs on the chart















































