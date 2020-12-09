Night Vision Scalper EA MT5

Night Vision Scalper EA is a scalping system for working in a calm market at night. Does not use martingale or grid. Suitable for all brokers, including American brokers with FIFO rules. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, the values can be either fixed or dynamic. It also has a virtual trailing stop and breakeven. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage.

- Min deposit: 100$

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM

The advisor provides protection:

  1. The EA will stop losing trade if the number of losing orders in a row exceeds the specified value.
  2. If the broker uses the plugin and deliberately slows down the execution of transactions, the adviser will automatically stop trading.
  3. The EA will automatically stop trading if the slippage is greater than the maximum value you specified.
  4. The EA will stop trading if the profit or loss is equal to the specified maximum values.

Options:

  • TIMEFRAME_ATR - ATR timeframe;
  • PERIOD_ATR - ATR period;
  • MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
  • COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
  • TIMEFRAME_CHANNEL - timeframe for building a channel;
  • PERIOD_CHANNEL - channel construction period;
  • POSITIONS - which positions are allowed;
  • TIMEFRAME_RSI - RSI timeframe;
  • PERIOD_RSI - RSI period;
  • HIGH_LEVEL_RSI, LOW_LEVEL_RSI - RSI values for BUY and SELL orders;
  • MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders for one trading instrument;
  • MIN_OPENING_INTERVAL - minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds;
  • MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
  • COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true. To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a deal with a minimum lot per symbol. Do not be alarmed. This will happen only 1 time;
  • COMMISSION_PER_LOT - or you can set the size of the commission for the transaction manually, then the adviser will take this value into account when opening and closing orders, set as a commission for 1 lot;
  • MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
  • CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY - minimum transaction duration in seconds;
  • DYNAMIC_TAKEPROFIT - use dynamic take profit;
  • TP_COEFFICIENT - coefficient which is used for calculation;
  • FIX_TAKEPROFIT - take profit in points if DYNAMIC_TAKEPROFIT = false;
  • DYNAMIC_STOPLOSS - use a dynamic stop loss;
  • SL_COEFFICIENT - coefficient which is used for calculation;
  • FIX_STOPLOSS - stop loss in points if DYNAMIC_STOPLOSS = false;
  • USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
  • BREAKEVEN_START - profit in points, upon reaching which the stop-loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT points;
  • BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
  • USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start to work only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT points;
  • TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in points that remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
  • TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in points, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
  • RISK_PERCENT - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0, then not used;
  • FROM_BALANCE - calculation of the trading lot from the balance. Formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * LOTS. If = 0, then not used;
  • LOTS - fixed lot if RISK_PERCENT = 0 and FROM_BALANCE = 0;
  • MAX_LOTS - maximum lot;


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Risk Control Utility MT4   designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
Trailing Stop Utility MT4
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Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
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Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
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Red Dollar EA is a non-standard Expert Advisor, which can't be attributed to any particular type. It adjusts to the current market situation. The EA uses time and price information, trades using pending orders. The number of trades can differ from a few deals per month, up to dozens a week, it all depends on the current market conditions, settings, and the number of financial instruments traded. VPS is required for stable operation, minimum deposit is 1,000$ of the base currency. Timeframe does
Grid EA Pro RSI MT4
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5 (2)
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Grid EA Pro RSI  là một cố vấn lưới chuyên nghiệp hoạt động theo các chỉ báo RSI (Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối). Và có chức năng Giảm Drawdown trên tài khoản bằng cách chồng các lệnh không có lãi. Biểu đồ hiển thị thông tin về lợi nhuận. - Sử dụng cài đặt mặc định cho khung thời gian GBPUSD, GBPJPY H1/M5 - Khuyến nghị nhà môi giới ECN có SPREAD THẤP: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - Thật tốt khi kết hợp với Tín hiệu Mua Bán để theo dõi Xu hướng và Chỉ Bán/Chỉ Mua cho công việ
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Marinero
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Marinero 2021.06.25 16:37 
 

Rubbish heap... Lost money...

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