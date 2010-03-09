Hybrid Grid Pro EA
- Experts
- Hammad Malik Ejaz Ahmad Ansari
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
Hybrid Grid Pro EA — Intelligent Martingale + Grid System for MT5
Finally — a hybrid recovery system that doesn't gamble your account! Grid Recovery Pro EA combines the strategic placement of grid trading with the mathematical precision of martingale recovery, creating a balanced approach to automated trading. Designed for traders who understand that consistent profits come from smart risk management, not magic formulas.
🔧 How It Works (Simple & Transparent)
The EA operates on a clear, logical principle:
-
Opens initial trade based on market conditions
-
Places recovery orders at strategic grid levels if needed
-
Manages multiple positions as a single basket
-
Closes all trades when overall profit target is reached
No complicated indicators — just clean, mechanical execution.
✨ Key Features
Feature Benefit ✅ Hybrid Martingale-Grid System Safe Martingle + Basket Grid System ✅ Full Customization Adjust every parameter to match your risk tolerance ✅ Multi-Currency Ready XAUUSD (GOLD), Currency Pairs, Crypto ✅ 24/7 Operation VPS optimized for continuous trading ✅ Simple Setup Load preset and start in under 5 minutes
⚙️ Trading Parameters
For XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Setting
|Range
|Recommendation
|Grid Distance
|200-300 pips or Points
|300 pips or Points (adjust per pair)
|Multiplier
|1.5x - 2.0x
|1.5x (safer compounding)
|Max Recovery Levels
|10-15
|10 (optimal risk/reward)
|Take Profit per In $
|3$ or 10$
|3$ or 5$
|Trading Sessions
|Any Session
|Choose Normal or Low Volatility Session
|Minimum Lot Size
|0.01 - 0.05
|0.01
Supported Instruments XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and more Timeframes M1, M5, more Broker Compatibility Any MT5 broker (ECN/Raw or Low spread recommended)
📊 Account Requirements
|Account Type
|Minimum
|Recommended (Safer)
|Cent Account
|5,000 USC
|10,000 USC
|Standard Account
|$5,000
|$10,000
|Leverage
|1:800
|1:1000 (for better margin management)
|Account Type
|Low-Spread Based Accounts (No Commission per Lot)
📊 Backtesting & Results
Tested & Verified Strategy:
This EA has been extensively backtested across multiple market conditions (2018-2025) and shows consistent performance in ranging markets. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but the mathematical logic has been proven over time.
🎯 Golden Rule: Trade Safe, Win Big
Always prioritize safety over greed!
Start with minimum risk settings and small lot sizes. Aim for consistent small wins that compound over time. Remember: "Small steps, big wins" beats chasing unrealistic profits that risk your account. Patience and discipline are your true edge in trading.
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES & USER RESPONSIBILITY
Critical Safety Information:
1. NEWS & HIGH VOLATILITY WARNING:
-
YOU MUST turn off the EA during:
-
Major economic news releases (NFP, CPI, FOMC, etc.)
-
High-impact geopolitical events
-
Unexpected market volatility
-
Low-liquidity periods (holidays, weekends)
-
2. RISK CUSTOMIZATION IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY:
-
Adjust grid distance based on pair volatility
-
Set recovery multiplier according to your risk appetite
-
Configure daily/weekly loss limits in the settings
-
Test different take profit targets in demo first
3. MONITORING IS REQUIRED:
-
This is NOT a "set and forget" system
-
Regular check-ins are necessary
-
Be prepared to intervene manually if needed
4. START SMALL, SCALE GRADUALLY:
-
Begin with minimum lot sizes
-
Use only risk capital you can afford to lose
-
Increase exposure only after consistent demo performance
⚠️ Important: Always withdraw your profits regularly — never let them accumulate in your trading account. Take profits out from time to time to protect your gains and ensure you're actually securing real returns, not just seeing numbers on a screen.
🚀 Getting Started Guide
Step 1: Demo Testing (Mandatory)
-
Download and install on MT5 demo
-
Run for 2-4 weeks minimum
-
Adjust settings based on performance
-
Understand the drawdown patterns
Step 2: Live Account Preparation
-
Ensure sufficient capital (5k Cent or $5K minimum)
-
Use ECN/Raw spread account
-
Set up VPS for 24/7 operation
Step 3: Risk Management Setup
-
Set grid distance: 20-30 pips for majors
-
Set max recovery levels: 3-5 maximum
-
Configure daily loss limit: 2-5% of balance
-
Set trading hours: 08:00-20:00 GMT
💰 Pricing & Package
One-Time Payment: $249
(Price increases every 10 sales)
📞 Support
Direct Developer Support Available:
We provide personal assistance to ensure you set up the EA correctly for your account. Contact us for safe settings, installation help, and configuration guidance.
📢 Telegram: @fxadvancealgo
📧 Email: hmblogger402@gmail.com
Support Includes:
-
Installation assistance
-
Safe preset recommendations
-
Basic troubleshooting
-
Configuration guidance
⚠️ CRITICAL SAFETY REMINDER
BEFORE YOU RUN THIS EA — CONTACT US FIRST!
Most users lose money due to incorrect settings, not because of the EA itself. Do not run this EA until you've contacted @fxadvancealgo on Telegram for personalized safe settings.
We will provide you:
✅ Settings matched to your account size
✅ Safe grid distances for each pair
✅ Proper risk parameters
✅ Recommended trading hours
This is mandatory for your account safety. Wrong settings can lead to unnecessary losses even with a good EA.
⚠️ DISCLAIMER: We provide setup guidance only. You are responsible for your trading decisions, risk management, and monitoring. Always test on demo first. Trading financial instruments carries significant risk of loss. This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance does not indicate future results.