Shock Zone For MT5
- Indicators
-
Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Every trading shock range is a point of gaining momentum!
The stop loss is generally the height of the shock zone.
Take profit depends on personal preference and market position. Generally at least double the height of the shock zone. Being in a good market position, it can have a profit-loss ratio of 5-10
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
|Local Trading copying
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
|Local Trading copying For DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
Cooperation QQ:556024"
Cooperation wechat:556024"
Cooperation email: 556024@qq.com"