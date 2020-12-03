Chart Link MT4

5

Chart Link MT4 allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts.

Features

1. Synchronised Scrolling :

    Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.

    Sub charts inherit offset and auto-scroll settings from the master chart.

2. Synchronised Timeframe :

    Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts.

3. Synchronised Symbol :

    Switching the master chart symbol also switches all linked sub charts.

4. Synchronised Scale 

    Scaling the master chart also scales all linked sub charts.

    Sub charts also inherit scale fix and scale points per bar settings.

5. Synchronised Template 

    All Linked Sub charts can be set to one template.

6. Multiple control schemes 

    Chart link allows multiple instances on the same chart or you can have one on multiple charts.

    This freedom allows one to design multiple control schemes like one to many, many to many, navigation gizmo


Settings

Name Description
Chart List Comma Separated list of charts to link to e.g 2,3,4
Link Symbol  Link master chart to sub chart symbol
Link Timeframe Link master chart to sub chart timeframe
Link Scroll Link master chart scroll location to sub chart scroll location
Link Scale  Link master chart scale to sub chart scale
Link Template Link all sub chart templates
Template Name ? Set sub chart template name e.g Default

Version 1.01 Updates : 

1. Added Ability to Synchronise the main chart's symbol

2. If template name is blank and Link Template is true then the main template is copied to the sub charts

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For MT5 Chart Link

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Enjoy

Reviews 3
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
12467
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos 2024.12.18 07:19 
 

This is such a great Utility! 10/10

Oliver Hesse
1168
Oliver Hesse 2022.08.27 14:02 
 

David, absolutely amazing. Since the update I am more than happy!!! Now it is possible to change the whole screen template (more than just one chart window) with only one click!! Thank u sooooo much mate!!!

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Chart Link  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised Scrolling :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit offset and auto-scroll settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised Timeframe :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbol also switches all
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ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving
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ATR Moving Average   draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range(   ATR   ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation   ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR Crosses
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Smooth Aroon MT4 is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only
Stochatic Pivot MT4
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Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB :   All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Per
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Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters (
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Smooth Aroon  is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have   smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only w
Stochatic Pivot
David Gitau Gakunga
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Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB : All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Perio
AnyMA
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Any MA Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average para
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Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
12467
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos 2024.12.18 07:19 
 

This is such a great Utility! 10/10

Ihab Salloum
1726
Ihab Salloum 2024.01.19 12:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oliver Hesse
1168
Oliver Hesse 2022.08.27 14:02 
 

David, absolutely amazing. Since the update I am more than happy!!! Now it is possible to change the whole screen template (more than just one chart window) with only one click!! Thank u sooooo much mate!!!

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