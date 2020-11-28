Stochatic Pivot

Stochastic Pivot draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold.

During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods.

NB : All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately

Settings

Name Description
Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level
Lower Limit
 Set Stochastic Oversold Level
%KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period
%DPeriod Set Stochastic D Period 
Slowing Set Stochastic Slowing 
Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted )
Price
Set Stochastic Price( Low/High, Close/Close)


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For MT4 Stoch Pivot MT4

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Enjoy

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Chart Link
David Gitau Gakunga
4.83 (12)
Utilities
Chart Link  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised Scrolling :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit offset and auto-scroll settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised Timeframe :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbol also switches all
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ATR Moving Average
David Gitau Gakunga
4 (2)
Indicators
ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving
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Chart Link MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Link MT4  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised   Scrolling   :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit   offset   and   auto-scroll   settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised   Timeframe   :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbo
FREE
ATR Moving Average MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
4 (2)
Indicators
ATR Moving Average   draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range(   ATR   ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation   ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR Crosses
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Smooth Aroon MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicators
Smooth Aroon MT4 is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only
Stochatic Pivot MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB :   All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Per
Any Moving Average MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
1 (1)
Indicators
Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters (
Smooth Aroon
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicators
Smooth Aroon  is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have   smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only w
AnyMA
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Any MA Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average para
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