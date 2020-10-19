Smooth Aroon MT4

5

Smooth Aroon MT4 is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering.


Features : 

Smoothing :

You have smoothing from 0 to 99. To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value.

For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30 

This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.

 

Filtering :

If you only want to see where Aroon Up and Down cross, set "Show only crosses ?" to true

Filtering works with or without smoothing

v1.02

Show Arrows ? - draws arrows on the main chart windows where the Smooth Aroon Up line has crossed the Down line. An arrow pointing up is drawn when the Smooth Aroon Up line crosses the Down line going upwards; the opposite arrow is draw for the opposite case.

Sensitivity - when the Smooth Aroon Up line crosses the Down line, an arrows can be drawn immediately or after a certain difference has been reached. This allows you to set by how much should the Up line cross the Down line for an arrow to be drawn.( a whole number between 0 and 100 )

Arrow Offset - moves the arrow upwards by the set amount

Arrow Width - sets the size of arrows drawn

Arrow Up Color - sets the color of arrows pointing up

Arrow Down Color - sets the color of arrows pointing down


Updates : 

Version 1.02

1. Added "Show Arrows" mode

2. Added Sensitivity Setting

3. Added Arrow Settings : Offset, Width and Colors


Version 1.01

1. Smoothing works for all periods

2. Added "Show only crosses" mode


//---

For MT5 Smooth Aroon (1.02 coming soon)

//---


Enjoy

 

//---

Reviews 1
Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2021.07.01 20:52 
 

Nice Indicator!

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Chart Link
David Gitau Gakunga
4.83 (12)
Utilities
Chart Link  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised Scrolling :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit offset and auto-scroll settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised Timeframe :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbol also switches all
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ATR Moving Average
David Gitau Gakunga
4 (2)
Indicators
ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving
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Chart Link MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Link MT4  allows you to control multiple charts from one chart or multiple charts from multiple charts. Features 1. Synchronised   Scrolling   :     Scrolling the master chart also scrolls all linked sub charts to the same position.     Sub charts inherit   offset   and   auto-scroll   settings from the master chart. 2. Synchronised   Timeframe   :     Switching the master chart timeframe also switches all linked sub charts. 3. Synchronised   Symbol   :     Switching the master chart symbo
FREE
ATR Moving Average MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
4 (2)
Indicators
ATR Moving Average   draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range(   ATR   ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation   ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR Crosses
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Stochatic Pivot MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB :   All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Per
Any Moving Average MT4
David Gitau Gakunga
1 (1)
Indicators
Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT4 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average parameters (
Smooth Aroon
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicators
Smooth Aroon  is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have   smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only w
Stochatic Pivot
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Stochastic Pivot   draws a point on the chart at Stochastic overbought or oversold. During overbought periods, this indicator will draw the pivot point at the high of the highest candle and at the low of the lowest candle during oversold periods. NB : All pivots are updated 'on tick' and 'on any chart event' immediately Settings Name Description Upper Limit Set Stochastic Overbought Level Lower Limit Set Stochastic Oversold Level %KPeriod Set Stochastic K Period %DPeriod Set Stochastic D Perio
AnyMA
David Gitau Gakunga
Indicators
Any MA Any Moving Average   draws a moving average of   * any indicator in a sub-window. Many Indicators included with MT5 are supported by default. You can add custom indicators as well. Settings Name Description Timeframe  Select timeframe for calculation Source Indicator Select Indicator Custom Indicator Name Enter Custom Indicator Name ( when Source Indicator is set to Custom) Indicator Settings Source Indicator   parameters ( separated by comma ) Moving Average Settings Moving Average para
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Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2021.07.01 20:52 
 

Nice Indicator!

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